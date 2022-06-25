HELENA — Lethbridge will play Bozeman in the Cloninger Classic semifinals on Sunday at 2 p.m. after winning back-to-back games against Idaho Falls and Bonneville on Saturday.
To keep Lethbridge from having to play three times on Day 3 of the tournament, that semifinal contest was rescheduled. The Helena Reps and Laurel Dodgers will play the remaining semifinal game tonight at 8 p.m.
Miners bounce back on Day 3
Less than 24 hours after being blown out by Helena, Lethbridge rallied in the seventh to walk off Idaho Falls 9-8 before rapping out 12 hits in a 9-2 victory over Bonneville.
Alex Westlund tied Game 1 and Tye Carrier capped his 3-for-5 effort with the game-winning hit one batter later to lift the Miners over Idaho Falls. Carrier, who drove in a pair of runs in the victory, was mobbed between first and second base as his teammates spilled out of the dugout.
Tristan Oriold-Marek went 2-for-4 at the plate and Matt Wright collected two hits and two RBI.
Lethbridge plated two first-inning runs in Game 2 against Bonneville and extended that advantage with a pair in the third. Dylan Asplund drove in two with a single in the fifth and Karsen Haney doubled in the sixth to give the Miners a seven-run cushion.
River Hope pitched into the fourth inning, allowing just one hit and one earned run. He struck out five, but walked eight, and needed 91 pitches to navigate 3.1 innings. Kade Pallett did not allow a hit in 3.2 innings of relief. Pallett struck out three and walked seven.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.