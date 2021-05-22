LAUREL — Tristan Blatt homered twice and drove in four runs Saturday as the visiting Cody Cubs unloaded on the Laurel Dodgers 10-1 in American Legion baseball.

Teammate Dominic Phillips also homered and had four RBIs.

The Cubs, who finished with 11 hits, scored four times in the third inning and added three more in the seventh. 

Both Blatt and Phillips batted 2 for 3.

Laurel, which scored its lone run in the first inning, was limited to three hits by Cody pitcher Devyn Engdahl. 

Engdahl also tripled and Trey Thomasson doubled. Engdahl finished with three hits.

Tanner Knaub, Ricky Temporal and Jaxon Wittmayer singled for Laurel.

Tags

Load comments