BILLINGS — Shortstop Ryan Loomer was the MVP and the Colorado Rogue sported a perfect 6-0 record en route to winning the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament at Dehler Park on Sunday.
The Rogue earned the title at the eight-team tourney with an 8-4 victory over Beaverton (Oregon) in the title game.
The Rogue started the competition with two wins on Thursday, downing the Great Falls Chargers 7-1 before blanking Northwest Premier (Idaho) 8-0.
On Friday, the Rogue edged the Billings Royals 7-5 and on Saturday the Rogue topped the Colorado Lightning 4-3.
In the semifinals on Sunday, the Rogue defeated the Billings Scarlets 7-2.
Elijah Borjas earned the victory and helped his own cause at the plate with an RBI and a run in the Rogue's semifinal win over the Scarlets.
Borjas pitched the first five innings and held Billings to three hits and a pair of runs, both earned. He struck out five and walked five. Cade Gebhard threw the final two innings for the Rogue and allowed two hits.
For the Scarlets (12-17), Luke Tallman batted 2 for 4 with an RBI. Teammates Spencer Berger and Jaxon Brandt both singled and scored a run and Max Murphy singled and drove in one.
In the consolation bracket, the Royals (29-9) concluded tourney play with a 4-0 victory over the Great Falls Chargers Sunday at Pirtz Field. The Royals were originally scheduled to play Northwest Premier and the Chargers were to play the Colorado Lightning at Pirtz Sunday, but the opponents were switched so the NWP and the Lightning could both play in the early game and begin their trips home sooner. The Lightning slipped past NWP, 10-9.
Hunter Eliason pitched the full seven innings for the Royals. He limited Great Falls to three hits and only issued one walk, while fanning five.
Max Keller finished 1 for 2 for the Royals, including a double, scored once and drove in one. Michael Ohlin was 1 for 2 for Billings with an RBI. Burke Steppe also doubled for Billings.
Josey Hinderager, Kael Richards and Josh Banderob all singled for Great Falls.
Beaverton defeated Sheridan, Wyoming, 6-4 in the other semifinal Sunday. Sheridan had topped NWP 3-2 late Saturday to reach the semifinals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.