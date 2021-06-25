BILLINGS — The Colorado Rogue pushed home two runs in the top of the seventh inning Friday afternoon to beat the Billings Royals 7-5 at the Goldsmith Gallery American Legion baseball tournament at Pirtz Field.

Colorado pitchers Jackson Pierce and Chris Albee limited the Royals to just five hits. The Royals fell to 2-1 in tournament play and 28-8 overall.

Billings led 3-0 after one inning.

Hunter Eliason tripled for the Royals and supplied two RBIs. Teammate Payton Stidham had two hits.

The Rogue, 3-0 in tourney games, received three hits and three runs scored from Andrew Gastrell. Jesse Conrad and James Lawrence added two hits apiece to Colorado's 11-hit attack.

Tournament play will continue Saturday and Sunday at Dehler Park and Pirtz Field.

