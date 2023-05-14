HELENA — Colt Tietje is on cloud nine right now.

It wasn’t long ago he was told of his addition to the Helena Senators’ roster, a promotion of sorts from the Class A squad, and just last week that he threw the Reps’ first no-hitter since 2015.

On Sunday, with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh inning of a 3-3 tie, it was Tietje who once again played hero, drawing the five-pitch free pass and picking up the game-winning RBI to continue Helena’s unbeaten start to the season.

After a 4-3 walk-off of Kalispell and an 11-5 victory over Bozeman (earlier on Sunday), the Senators improved to 12-0.

“I was a little nervous, of course, but I just really wanted it,” Tietje said. “I wanted to show the team that I can do it and that I belong. I wanted to win it for the team because they had played an awesome game in the field.”

“I was ready.”

With the winning run standing 90 feet away in the form of Helena’s Carter Perlinski, the Lakers elected to intentionally walk Aaron Fuzesy, and then Cole Graham, to load the bases before pitching to Tietje in what was just his fourth varsity plate appearance of the season.

“The pressure is on the pitcher there, not the hitter,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “[You’re] just looking for him to give you something you can hit.”

“He did a good job of staying selective and took the base on balls for us.”

Helena scored a run in each of the game’s final three innings, staving off a Kalispell squad that tied the contest in the fifth and took the lead, albeit briefly, in the sixth.

Fuzesy doubled with one out in the sixth and scored the game-tying run when Lance Bratlien grounded out to short in a pinch-hit situation.

“We felt Fuzesy had a pretty good at-bat [in the sixth], so we kinda took our chances,” Lakers head coach Ryan Malmin said of the seventh-inning decision. “You’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t…

“We took our chances with a guy coming off the bench – we knew they were gonna pinch-hit. We had a force out at any spot and we felt comfortable [pitcher] Carter [Schlegel] would come out and throw strikes, work the outer half, and get somebody to roll over…

“It didn’t happen. We get a ground ball, nobody thinks twice about it, but it didn’t happen.”

The lead changed hands four times in what was a 1-0 pitchers’ duel until the fifth inning.

Kalispell’s Oscar Kallis drove in two runs with a single in the sixth, punctuating his two-day game.

Max Holden tripled in the first and walked twice after throwing a complete game gem (with eight strikeouts) in a 4-2 Lakers win over Bozeman in Game 2 of Sunday’s triangular.

“That’s the culture we create and want in our program – guys that are gonna fight with every at-bat, every pitch, every play defensively…

“Happy in the way we responded [after the first game], but we’ve gotta find a way to finish that,” Malmin said of the loss to Helena.

A walk-off victory fit for a special occasion like Mother’s Day, Helena’s Perlinski provided a bigger present for his mom earlier in the day.

Perlinski, who leads the Senators in RBI (17) and is tied for the team lead in hits (15), rocketed a two-run home run over the fence to the right of the center field batter’s eye – to arguably the deepest part of Kindrick Legion Field – as part of a four-run second inning against Bozeman.

“That had to have been 400-plus [feet] out there…He’s been wanting one – he’s been hitting some balls hard, but couldn’t quite get it out of here, but he smoked that ball,” Burnett said.

Not only was it the Senators’ first long ball of the season, it was Perlinski’s first-ever legion home run.

The ball was recovered and returned to his mother.

“That’s a good way to surprise my mom for Mother’s Day,” Perlinski said post game, smiling. “Ever since I was little, I’ve been collecting my home run balls, so that’s gonna be pretty cool to put on my shelf…

“He threw a fastball right down the middle and I just stuck to the basics, stuck to my swing, and just barreled it.”

Luke Dowdy tossed six innings of five-hit, three-run baseball for the Senators against Kalispell.

He worked out of a jam in the third, around a lead-off walk in the fourth, and kept the game tied when Kalispell put multiple runners on in the fifth.

Dowdy struck out three, walked another three, and fired 53 of his 85 pitches for strikes in his fourth start of the season.

“He’s really taking on the pitching role,” Burnett said. “He’s getting in his bullpen, his long toss, his heavy ball work, and really focusing on that craft.”

“I think we’ve had him up to 87 [MPH] on the gun the last few outings, so he’s doing a really nice job throwing with velocity and locating well.”

Helena will now turn its focus toward a mid-week road game against Missoula before welcoming the Pioneer League’s Great Falls Voyagers to Kindrick for an exhibition on Thursday.

Then, it’s the Senators’ first look at the Great Falls Chargers when they play a doubleheader on Saturday at Centene Stadium.