HELENA — No-hitters are one of the rarest achievements in baseball – that’s what makes them so special.

On Saturday, in an 8-0 win over the Bozeman Bucks’ A squad at Kindrick Legion Field, Helena Reps right-hander Colt Tietje faced the minimum over seven innings and fired the team's first no-hitter since July 8, 2015 (Tanner McMahon).

“I’ve always wanted to throw a no-hitter, it’s one of the coolest things in baseball,” Tietje, who was making his first start of the season, said. “I was very lucky to have a really good defensive team behind me. Our entire team played an amazing game and I was lucky to be a part of it.”

“I’ll never forget it,” catcher Connor Devine said. “Nobody said anything [during the game]...In the fifth inning is when I realized, ‘wow, this could actually happen.’ I think that started to set in with everybody in the fifth or sixth inning.”

There are plays that define no-hitters and Saturday’s most important came in the fifth inning.

Tietje hung a slider and the ball was ripped toward daylight on the left side of the infield. JR Huschka, moving to his left from his position at third base, snatched the ball out of the air for the inning’s loud final out.

“I thought I gave up the no-hitter right there,” Tietje said. “I thought that was definitely going to be in the gap, but he made an amazing play, and I was so happy.”

An efficient 68-pitch complete game began in the most inefficient way possible.

Tietje, who walked just 27 batters in 66.1 innings pitched last season, issued a free pass to the Bucks’ lead-off man in the first. He was promptly cut down attempting to steal second base, but spoiled what could’ve been a perfect game.

Tietje never labored in the victory, sitting down 12 batters in three pitches or less.

He needed 13 or fewer pitches to complete four of the seven frames and used 15 total pitches to navigate the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings.

His breaking ball seemingly sharpened as the game deepened, and while Tietje wasn’t throwing his off-speed to induce swings and misses, it resulted in plenty of weak contact that his infielders converted into outs.

“One inning, I threw only curveballs,” Tietje said. “Later in the game being able to throw off-speed really comes in [handy] because my fastball is going down in velocity a little bit.”

Nerves began creeping into the picture in the fifth as Tietje, who was only slated to pitch four innings on Saturday, noticed the “0” lingering in the visitors’ hit column on the left field scoreboard. Certainly by the sixth inning everyone knew the situation, but in the Reps’ dugout, nothing was said to jinx feat in progress.

“When I call pitches, I’m really looking at my lineup and pitch selection that we’re doing,” Reps assistant John Doran said. “I didn’t realize through the fourth inning that he had a no-hitter. I went to talk to coach [Brendan] McGuire and said, ‘hey, how many pitches do we want to run him?’”

“He said, ‘he’s not coming out.’ I said, ‘what are you talking about?’ I finally realized what was actually happening…

“Everybody was on the edge of their seat the last three innings.”

Run support wasn’t a problem for Tietje. The Reps built him a 6-0 lead entering the fifth.

A focus on securing that victory – and not the no-hitter – is what calmed Tietje’s nerves.

“I just had to think that winning is the most important thing and keep doing what I was doing,” Tietje said. “I couldn’t think just about the no-hitter, or it would’ve gotten to me, I just had to think about what I could do to help my team win.”

By the seventh inning, with Helena leading 8-0, winning was within grasp.

The no-hitter was three outs away.

It took two pitches to retire Bozeman’s lead-off hitter, six more to move an out closer and a final six to send a ball Jack Taylor’s way in right-center field to solidify the sterling performance.

Tietje hopped off the mound backward as he watched Taylor squeeze the final out before embracing Devine near the third base foul line and being welcomed to the dugout by his jovial teammates.

“It felt amazing,” Tietje said. “Connor has been my catcher since I was 10. I’ve had a really good relationship with him and good chemistry…[My team] earned it as much as I did – no errors in a game where I only had two strikeouts.”

Forty-one of Tietje’s 68 pitches went for strikes on Saturday. He averaged just 3.2 pitches per batter and commanded four different pitches – fastball, change-up, slider, curveball – in a masterful performance that advanced the Reps to 6-0 on the young season.

“I didn’t really have to do much, just kinda sat back there and let him shove,” Devine said. “It was pretty fun to witness.”