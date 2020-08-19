HELENA — After a strong campaign for the Helena Senators, which included a trip the Legion state championship game, Cy Miller has signed with Miles City Community College to keep his baseball career going.
Miller was an effective starting pitcher for the Senators and notched 13 starts, as well as 15 total appearances during the 2020 season, in which the Senators posted a 39-17 record. Miller was also given the start in the state championship game, which Helena lost to Bozeman.
Miller put together a record of 6-1 with an era of 2.95 and a WHIP of 1.49. The recent Helena Capital graduate also recorded more than one strikeout per inning. He was also a wide receiver on the Bruins football team.
At the state tournament, against the Great Falls Chargers, Miller was of part of pitching a no-hitter with Tyler Tenney. Miller pitched the first five innings and held the Chargers scoreless, as well as without a hit.
Offensively, Miller hit .231 with an on-base percentage of 412. He drew 15 walks, had seven doubles, seven RBIs and one home run.
"We are excited for Cy," Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. "He has an opportunity to compete right away at a quality program. (Miles City) is getting a fiery competitor on the mound that is very confident in his stuff and his abilities."
