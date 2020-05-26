All things considered, Monday could not have gone much better for slugger Dane Fraser and his Missoula AA Mavericks baseball team.
Oh sure, his team had to play its Memorial Day Tournament in Bozeman because the Missoula City-County Health Department wouldn't give the OK for games at Lindborg-Cregg Field. The Mavs responded by making lemonade out of lemons with two big wins Monday over the Belgrade A Bandits, 13-2, and the Great Falls AA Chargers, 19-6.
Fraser was a perfect 7 for 7 at the plate with six RBIs. He had two doubles in the win over Great Falls. He was the only Mavericks batter with extra base hits over the two games.
Charlie Kirgen picked up the pitching win against Great Falls. He allowed just three runs on three hits with three strikeouts in four-plus innings.
Ayden Markovich had two hits and two RBIs for the Mavericks. Christian Dill and Dayton Bay also recorded two hits and combined to drive in five runs.
Tyler Marr had two hits for Great Falls.
Alex Certel picked up the complete-game pitching win against Belgrade and scattered two runs on six hits in five innings. Sky Palmer had two hits for the Mavericks in the win over Belgrade as the team finished with 11 total.
The Mavs led 10-0 after four innings.
Certel struck out five Bandits and only walked a Belgrade batter once. Coby Richards had two hits and an RBI for Belgrade.
The Mavericks finished 2-1 in the weekend tourney and their overall record now sits at 2-2. They were scheduled to host the Helena Senators on Wednesday night but that game has been moved to Helena at 7 p.m.
