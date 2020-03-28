MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks would’ve been hosting baseball tryouts this coming Monday, but all team activities are on hold because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Mavs suspended preseason practices earlier this month, following actions taken by the MHSA and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was even before the American Legion Baseball Committee recommended suspending all baseball activities on March 22.
“Everybody in the state of Montana is in the same boat,” said Mavs manager Brent Hathaway, who’s going into his 30th season leading the team. “We all got a message that said, ‘Hey, shut it down.’ Everybody’s sitting on their hands wanting to do something and not able to. It’s out of our control. We’ve got to wait to get the go-ahead until it’s safe to be around people in larger numbers.”
The American Legion season is still on, although it’s most likely going to be with a shortened schedule. The regional and national tournaments are also currently a go in late summer, but they’re subject to state restrictions where those tournaments are to be played.
The Mavs were scheduled to open their season on April 11, but that doesn’t appear to be the case any longer. Hathaway is hoping to be playing sometime in May, not too far into their regular-season schedule of about 70 games featuring four regular-season tournaments, the first one slated for May 22-25 in Missoula. The state tournament is currently set for July 24-29 in Great Falls.
“If we could get going sometime in May, I would be real happy because we’d still be looking at playing three-quarters of our scheduled games,” Hathaway said. “We can’t do anything until we’re not putting anybody at risk.”
The Mavs had been practicing indoors since the first week of January through the second week of March before shutting down right before spring break and then getting word from the American Legion after the break. They had put in work every Monday through Friday from 4-6 p.m. on a voluntary basis during that 10-week period.
Players had been able to come out to the field and use the batting cages on an individual or small-group basis with no coaches present this past week. But Montana Gov. Steve Bullock put a stay-at-home order in place starting Saturday and expiring April 10, with the only travel being for essential activities.
Yet, with the work the Mavs have already put in, Hathaway feels good about the team being game ready rather quickly when they find out about the new season start date.
“It’s not going to take us a whole bunch to get ready, especially the older group,” he said. “They’ve got their arms in pretty decent shape. I bet we could play games within a week or two practicing at the most.”
The Mavs bring back nine players, including two age-eligible college players in Dane Fraser and Tradd Richardson, who were both all-state players in the past and had their college seasons canceled. They’ll carry an 18-player roster and still need to get in tryouts at a later date to fill out the remaining spots.
“They want to play,” Hathaway said. “There’s no doubt. Even a shortened season, they want to play. All of us do. It’s just this thing’s out of our control other than remaining safe.”
The Mavs recently completed the exterior of their new 60-by-136-foot indoor training facility. The interior still needs to be outfitted with turf, batting cages, a locker room, a meeting room, electricity and heat. Hathaway is hoping the facility, which will be used during the winter or inclement weather, will be completed during the season.
