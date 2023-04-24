GREAT FALLS – The Great Falls Chargers finally got to play an American Legion baseball game at home Sunday and they made the most of four hits as they pounded the Bozeman Bucks 9-3 on a chilly afternoon at Don Olson Field.

The nonconference victory boosted the Chargers’ record to 2-1 against Class AA opponents and 6-1 overall. On Saturday, the Chargers swept a double-header against the Class A Gallatin Valley Outlaws by scores of 6-4 and 11-0. Those games were played in Three Forks because the diamonds in Great Falls were still covered in snow.

But some overnight melting and a lot of shoveling by parents and players allowed baseball to be played Sunday afternoon. Trigg Mapes and Nate Redenbaugh each had two hits for the Chargers, with Mapes ripping a homer and three RBI and Redenbaugh getting a double and an RBI. Bucks pitchers issued 13 walks.

Shane Jefferson was the winning pitcher with relief help from Austin Armstrong. Austin Cooper led Bozeman with two hits.

On Saturday, coach Tony Forster’s Chargers got 10 strikeouts from pitchers AJ Sloan and Scott Klinker in the first game against the Outlaws. Liam Sullivan paced the offense with three hits including a double.

In Game 2, Sullivan and Redenbaugh combined on a four-hit shutout. Mapes paced the offense with three hits including two doubles, while Mason Davis and Armstrong contributed two hits apiece.