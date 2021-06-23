MISSOULA — Missoula Mavericks pitcher Eamon Higgins was nearly unhittable as he tossed a complete-game shutout while his offense teed off on Centralia, Washington, in a 16-0 win in the first game of the Memorial Tournament on Wednesday at Lindborg-Cregg Field.
Higgins allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out two. He pitched only five innings as the game was ended via the 10-run mercy rule after the top of the fifth inning.
The Mavs (25-22, 8-2) backed up Higgins' strong outing as seven players combined for 15 hits. They exploded for three runs in the first inning, five in the second, five in the third and three in the fourth.
Charlie Kirgan went 3 for 4 with a triple, a home run, five RBIs and two runs. Skye Palmer was 3 for 4 with a triple, three RBIs and four runs. Dayton Bay was 3 for 3 with a double, a triple, one RBI and three runs. Bridger Johnson and Henry Black drove in two runs apiece, while Zach Hangas added one RBI.
