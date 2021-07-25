GLASGOW — Glendive's Mason Ward and Teagan Wahl limited Laurel to a pair of hits in a 14-2 five-inning victory in the championship game of the Eastern A American Legion baseball tournament here on Sunday.
Glendive and Laurel will both advance to the State A American Legion baseball tourney July 29-Aug. 2 in Havre.
Glendive posted a 4-0 record at the tourney. It was the Blue Devils' second win over the Dodgers as Glendive slipped by Laurel 11-10 on Friday.
Laurel (35-22) won a semifinal-loser out game against the Miles City Mavericks, 13-8, earlier Sunday to advance to the title tilt.
Glendive (26-26) had downed the Mavericks (30-19) in a semifinal, 6-4, on Saturday.
Blue Devils 14, Dodgers 2
Glendive, the fourth seed, pounded out 15 hits in the victory and didn't commit a fielding error.
Orion LaPierre batted 3 for 4 with three runs and Casey Rounseville and Riley Basta were both 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Rounseville, Rhett Hoffer and Mathias Dufner each doubled for the Blue Devils and Basta added a triple.
Dufner, Hoffer, Basta and Brodie Eckert each scored two runs for the Blue Devils.
Ward tossed the first 4.1 innings, giving up two runs and two earned runs. He struck out one and walked four. Wahl finished off the game by recording the final two outs for Glendive. He struck out two and walked one.
Evan Caton was 1 for 1 for the Dodgers and scored a run. Teammate Ricky Temporal had a double and Ian Bauer recorded the Dodgers' lone RBI.
The Dodgers, who entered the tourney as the No. 1 seed, were hurt by seven errors.
Dodgers 13, Mavericks 8
Richie Cortese powered Laurel with four RBIs and a 2 for 4 performance from the plate.
Cortese hit one of Laurel's three doubles, with Braeden Foos and Caton also having two-base hits.
The top three of the Dodgers' batting order scored seven runs with leadoff batter Jaxon Wittmayer crossing the plate twice, Caton three times and the No. 3 hitter, Cortese, twice.
Laurel quickly grabbed control of the game, scoring 12 runs in the bottom of the first for a 10-run advantage after one inning of play.
After Laurel chased the Mavs' starting pitcher before an out was recorded, Pierce Hollowell came on to pitch the rest of the game for Miles City and gave up five hits and three earned runs.
Carson Hunter and Brenan Hager doubled for the Mavericks. Hunter added a triple, as did teammate Aiden Cline.
Cline was 4 for 4 at the plate with a run and two RBIs.
