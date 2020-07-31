BILLINGS — The Laurel Dodgers atoned for a first-round loss with a convincing victory Friday at the American Legion baseball Eastern A District tournament at Pirtz Field.

The Billings Cardinals also stayed alive in the tournament later Friday with a five-inning victory over Wolf Point in a loser-out game.

Laurel 16, Glasgow 6

Isaac Nieto hit two doubles and drove in five runs as Laurel defeated Glasgow 16-6. J.D. Ketterling had four RBIs for the Dodgers. Nieto and Ketterling finished the game with a combined eight hits and four runs scored.

The victory served as a bounce-back for Laurel, which fell to Glendive 6-4 in the first round on Thursday.

The Dodgers scored five runs in both the third and seventh innings.

Calvin Bengochea tripled and had three RBIs for Glasgow. The Reds, who lost 6-1 to Miles City on Thursday, were eliminated from the tournament.

Billings Cardinals 12, Wolf Point 1

The Cardinals exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning to forge a lead, and then rode Elijah Larson's no-hit effort on the mound to a 12-1 victory.

Larson held Wolf Point hitless while striking out three and walking one through five innings. He allowed one unearned run in the top of the first.

Jaden Sanchez had a two-run single for the Cardinals as part of their first-inning outburst. Billings also benefited from four Wolf Point errors in the inning. Max Murphy finished the game with four RBIs.

Lance St. Germain scored the Yellowjackets' only run.

