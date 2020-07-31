BILLINGS — The Laurel Dodgers atoned for a first-round loss with a convincing victory Friday at the American Legion baseball Eastern A District tournament at Pirtz Field.
The Billings Cardinals also stayed alive in the tournament later Friday with a five-inning victory over Wolf Point in a loser-out game.
Laurel 16, Glasgow 6
Isaac Nieto hit two doubles and drove in five runs as Laurel defeated Glasgow 16-6. J.D. Ketterling had four RBIs for the Dodgers. Nieto and Ketterling finished the game with a combined eight hits and four runs scored.
The victory served as a bounce-back for Laurel, which fell to Glendive 6-4 in the first round on Thursday.
The Dodgers scored five runs in both the third and seventh innings.
Calvin Bengochea tripled and had three RBIs for Glasgow. The Reds, who lost 6-1 to Miles City on Thursday, were eliminated from the tournament.
Billings Cardinals 12, Wolf Point 1
The Cardinals exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning to forge a lead, and then rode Elijah Larson's no-hit effort on the mound to a 12-1 victory.
Larson held Wolf Point hitless while striking out three and walking one through five innings. He allowed one unearned run in the top of the first.
Jaden Sanchez had a two-run single for the Cardinals as part of their first-inning outburst. Billings also benefited from four Wolf Point errors in the inning. Max Murphy finished the game with four RBIs.
Lance St. Germain scored the Yellowjackets' only run.
This story will be updated
