BILLINGS — The Billings Blue Jays remained unbeaten Friday at the American Legion baseball Eastern A district tournament at Pirtz Field with a shutout victory over Froid.
Miles City also advanced through the winners' bracket with a key win over Glendive, the top seed out of the Northern sub-district.
The Blue Jays and Miles City will meet Saturday in the undefeated semifinal game.
Meanwhile, the Laurel Dodgers atoned for a first-round loss with a convincing victory Friday over Glasgow, while the Billings Cardinals also stayed alive in the tournament with a five-inning victory over Wolf Point in another loser-out game.
Blue Jays 3, Froid 0
Pitchers Gunner Thompson and Lance Schaaf combined to shut out Froid and push the Blue Jays into the undefeated semifinal with a 3-0 victory.
Thompson and Schaaf limited Froid to three hits. Thompson struck out five through six innings as the starter to earn the victory while Schaaf fanned three to pick up the save.
Schaaf also went 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored against Bulls starter Walker Ator, who gave up just one earned run in six innings.
The Blue Jays and Miles City will square off Saturday at 4 p.m. at Pirtz Field for a berth in the championship round.
Miles City 4, Glendive 1
Trailing by a run in the top of the third, Miles City put up three runs as Jess Bellows stole home, Jack Cline scored on a dropped third strike and Cam Muri delivered an RBI groundout.
The Mavericks added an insurance run in the sixth and prevailed 4-1 to advance.
Bellows, Jayden Venable and Aidan Cline each went 2 for 3 for Miles City. Starter Julian Link allowed four hits in 3 1/3 innings, while Bellows and Jacksen Watt didn't allow a hit in relief.
Glendive scored its lone run in the bottom of the second. The Blue Devils will face the Billings Cardinals on Saturday in a loser out game at 1:30.
Billings Cardinals 12, Wolf Point 1
The Cardinals exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning to forge a lead, and then rode Elijah Larson's no-hit effort on the mound to a 12-1 victory.
Larson held Wolf Point hitless while striking out three and walking one through five innings. He allowed one unearned run in the top of the first.
Jaden Sanchez had a two-run single for the Cardinals as part of their first-inning outburst. Billings also benefited from four Wolf Point errors in the inning. Max Murphy finished the game with four RBIs.
Lance St. Germain scored the Yellowjackets' only run. With the loss, Wolf Point was eliminated.
Laurel 16, Glasgow 6
Isaac Nieto hit two doubles and drove in five runs as Laurel defeated Glasgow 16-6. J.D. Ketterling had four RBIs for the Dodgers. Nieto and Ketterling finished the game with a combined eight hits and four runs scored.
The Dodgers scored five runs in both the third and seventh innings.
Calvin Bengochea tripled and had three RBIs for Glasgow. The Reds were eliminated from the tournament.
Laurel will play Froid at 11 a.m. Saturday in a loser-out game.
