BILLINGS — Successful car racing teams have pit crews who work behind the scenes.
So, too, do the American Legion baseball Billings Royals.
And for the Royals, their two-person crew consists of Eli McCoy and CJ Bohn.
The two players, McCoy is a super-senior and Bohn a senior, are both out with injury. However, that doesn’t mean they haven’t played a key role in the Royals advancing to the State AA tournament in Great Falls as the No. 1 seed.
The Royals (51-10 overall, 23-1 conference) will receive a first-round bye at state and play their first game Thursday against the winner of the Billing Scarlets-vs.-Kalispell Lakers contest.
McCoy suffered his injury last year but played through it, later finding out how severe the injury was.
“I kind of felt something wasn’t right midseason my senior year and when I’d throw max-out pitches my arm was killing me,” he said. “I thought it was normal.”
After trying to strengthen his shoulder and still feeling pain McCoy, who is going to pitch at Bethel University (Minnesota) next year, had an MRI in March.
“They had told me I had torn my labrum and rotator cuff,” he said. “And that was hard to hear.”
McCoy, 19, said he had shoulder labrum and rotator cuff surgery on his throwing arm on April 26. However, the lefty was able to sneak in two at-bats against Gillette, Wyoming, in the Royals’ season-opener on April 18.
“I knew I would have the surgery coming up,” McCoy said. “I wanted to do what I could. Being able to play one game was good enough.”
Bohn, also a pitcher, had thrown the first 8 1/3 innings in the championship game of the Border Battle in Mandan, North Dakota, on June 13. The Royals ended up defeating the Mandan Chiefs 2-1 for the title, but Bohn had suffered a season-ending injury.
Bohn said he tore his ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow. Bohn, a 2021 Billings Senior graduate, will have Tommy John surgery on Dec. 22. He said he “was hoping to get a late offer” to play college baseball, but with the elbow injury he has decided to attend Montana State to study health and human performance and one day “hopefully get a masters in athletic training.”
“I was absolutely dealing that game,” Bohn said of the day he injured his arm.
Like McCoy, Bohn was able to appear in one more game as he was the designated hitter on Senior Night.
Although injured, both players have been valuable to the Royals this year. Each has attended practice and games and cheered on their teammates.
“They are the glue of our team and pick everybody up in the dugout and keep people loose and bring lots of energy every game,” said Royals coach David Swecker.
Swecker said McCoy and Bohn serve as an inspiration to their teammates.
“They are doing a great job,” Swecker said. “They could have been ‘Alright, Coach. We are done,’ and nobody would have judged them. They’ve done a great job as basically bench coaches.”
In their pit crew role, McCoy and Bohn help Royals’ catchers Michael Ohlin and Gunner Thompson get their gear on at the end of the half inning when the Royals return to play defense. If either is on base at the end of an inning, it is especially a big help.
“Me personally I appreciate all the work they’ve put in, even though they aren’t able to see the field,” said Ohlin. “They’ve picked us up and brought energy.”
McCoy and Bohn are timed by their coaches when they are performing their pit stop duties and helping the catcher put on his gear. They have a goal to lessen the time it takes to accomplish the task each time the pit stop is put in motion.
“It’s a fun challenge to get faster and faster,” said Bohn.
Royals third baseman Burke Steppe said Bohn and McCoy help to energize the team.
“It means a lot,” Steppe said of his teammates continuing to attend practice and games. “They do a lot of things to keep us going. Before the game, they give us a handshake or fist bump.”
McCoy, a 2020 Senior graduate, said he’s “feeling great” and on track to play at Bethel for the spring season.
While he would love to be helping his teammates by taking a spot on the field during their games, McCoy is proud of the way the Royals, who enter state on a 20-game winning streak, have played this year.
“I love this team and say so many great things about my teammates,” he said. “I wanted to stick with them and be a part of it and I knew we’d do something great. As the season went on, we’ve improved and it’s crazy we’re not even playing our best baseball yet going to the state tournament.”
Bohn also would prefer to be contributing on the field, but is grateful for the opportunity to help any way he can.
“I’m very happy to be on this team,” said Bohn. “Eli and I are watching history for a free ride.”
