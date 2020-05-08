BILLINGS — Through the first week of the resumption of American Legion baseball practices, common themes among the Billings Royals, Billings Scarlets and Laurel Dodgers have emerged:
• Players and coaches are happy and grateful to be outside and able to practice, even if games aren’t a certainty at this point.
• Social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines have forced coaches to adapt their practices, which, as a result, have become more efficient and better suited for individual instruction.
• Getting baseball players to not do baseball things, like spitting, touching their face or licking their fingers, is a near Herculean task.
“It was a little chilly the other morning and to get a better grip on the ball you have to lick your hands a little bit,” Royals first-year coach David Swecker said. “But we’re like, ‘No! No!’”
All joking aside — and Swecker wasn’t really joking since players shouldn't be spitting or licking their hands — the Royals, Scarlets and Dodgers coaches all felt the first week of practice after they were given the OK to resume last Friday has gone well as Montana begins to ease restrictions under guidelines set forth by Gov. Steve Bullock.
While games won’t be allowed until the state transitions into phase 2 of it re-opening — and that’s still to be determined — teams are soaking up the opportunity to be outdoors again after essentially everything came to a halt in the middle of March.
“I think the first thing is we’re feeling blessed and fortunate that we’re able to get outside and play and start practicing,” Laurel coach Doug Studiner said. “That’s the most important thing to the kids. It gives us all a sense of hope, a sense of normalcy. We’re just out there preparing for the season and that’s a good thing.”
Not many things are normal, however.
Swecker said he has players line up outside of Pirtz Field, six feet apart, of course, like “grade school kids,” and allows them onto the field one at a time. Players hang their bags on fence posts, which are approximately six feet apart. And during practice, players are told to sanitize their hands after playing catch for warm-ups, after their small-group work, after their conditioning drills and before they go home.
Swecker has just under 40 players in his Royals (Class AA)/Blue Jays (Class A) program and the same goes for Adam Hust in his Scarlets (AA)/Cardinals (A) program. The programs share Pirtz Field for practices and they’re rotating groups of 10 players or less through practice.
A new group is added every 45 minutes and each group practices for approximately an hour.
Hust, to his surprise, has found practices like this to be beneficial and more efficient, even if coaches are on the field for more time during the day.
“These smaller groups aren’t a bad thing,” he said. “We’ve got more one-on-one instruction with the kids than we normally would have with them if we had 40 of them out there at one time.
“Right now, each kid is benefiting more from the smaller groups, getting more repetitions and having more conversations with the coaches about how to do things better. This may be something that I use moving forward because it’s working really well for us right now.”
Playing actual games is wait-and-see at this point. The Royals and Scarlets were scheduled to meet on May 22 but whether it is played remains to be seen. Most tournaments will be canceled because teams likely won’t be able to cross state lines, so the hope is to get at least a conference schedule in.
With Legion tournaments and the American Legion World Series already canceled, the best a team can hope for is to be state champions, if a state tournament is even held.
But that hasn’t dampened anyone’s spirits.
“It’s just nice to see the boys,” said Swecker, who is starting his eighth season with the program but his first as head coach of the Royals. “We work with some of them during the fall and then we work with them all winter long. I usually don’t go more than three days without seeing these guys and then all of a sudden you don’t seem them for two months.
“It’s just nice to see them out on the field. A lot of teams didn’t even get that. Just be thankful you’re playing right now and we’re getting to practice. Don’t even worry about games, just be happy you’re getting to practice.”
