HELENA - The first-round matchups and game times for the 2021 Class AA Montana American Legion Baseball Tournament have been announced. Centene Stadium in Great Falls will play host to the tournament that begins on Wednesday.
After rolling through their conference slate, the Billings Royals earned the No. 1 seed in the seven-team field, thus getting a bye into day two of the tournament. The Missoula Mavericks and Helena Senators finished a game apart in the standings following a doubleheader at Kindrick Legion Field on Friday night.
Missoula secured the No. 2 seed and will face the Great Falls Chargers on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Helena will be the No. 3 seed and face off against No. 6 Bozeman in the 4 p.m. game. Kalispell and the Billings Scarlets round out the field as the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds and are scheduled to open the tournament at 1 p.m.
Higher seeds will have home field advantage throughout the five day tournament. The state champion advances to the Northwest Regional Tournament in Gillette, Wyoming, and the regional champ plays in the World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.
Bozeman enters the state tournament as the two-time defending champion. The Royals last won a title in 2018 and Missoula took home the hardware in 2017. The Scarlets have won 10 double-A championships since 1987, the most of any program. Helena last won it all in 2003.
Final AA Regular Season Conference Standings
Billings Royals: 23-1
Missoula Mavericks: 16-8
Helena Senators: 15-9
Kalispell Lakers: 11-13
Billings Scarlets: 9-15
Bozeman Bucks: 6-18
Great Falls Chargers: 4-20
