BILLINGS — Regular-season champion Bozeman will receive a first-round bye at the State AA American Legion baseball tournament that begins Wednesday at Dehler Park.
This year, there are only seven teams at the state tourney. Normally, it would be an eight-team bracket. All seven Montana teams qualified. This year the two Canadian teams that normally play in the Montana-Alberta American Legion baseball conference, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat, were unable to compete in the league because of the U.S.-Canadian border closure to nonessential traffic.
First-round Class AA games on Wednesday are: No. 3 Kalispell vs. No. 6 Missoula, 1 p.m.; No. 2 Helena vs. No. 7 Great Falls, 4 p.m.; and No. 4 Billings Scarlets vs. No. 5 Billings Royals, 7 p.m. Game times for the rest of the tournament were still being finalized on Sunday said Montana/Alberta American Legion baseball chairman Ron Edwards.
The State AA tourney was originally to be played in Helena, but it was learned on Saturday the event is now slated to be played in Billings as health officials in Lewis and Clark County did not provide approval because of concerns with the coronavirus pandemic.
The Class A state tournament is Aug. 6-9 in Lewistown. First-round games are: Billings Blue Jays vs. Havre, Miles City vs. Lewistown, Glacier vs. Gallatin Valley and Belgrade vs. the Bitterroot Bucs. Game times were also still being finalized said Edwards.
Edwards said all of the games at the two state tournaments will be streamed live at montanalegionbaseball.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.