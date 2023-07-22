The Bitterroot Bucs infielder has the ability to play anywhere on the field, seeing time at both of the corner infield positions and at utility. Scully spent five seasons on the Bucs' varsity team, taking home three all-conference honors. In addition, he played basketball for three years on varsity.

"Andrew is a physical right-handed bat that is very passionate about his craft in the box," Western Oregon assistant coach Trevor Podratz said. "His background in basketball adds a layer of athleticism that complements his physicality. Andrew is a corner infielder that is a nose to the grindstone kind of young man that we are very excited to have on board."