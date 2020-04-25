BILLINGS — Beginning Monday, you could be hearing the crack of the bat at an American Legion baseball field near you.
Gov. Steve Bullock announced Wednesday that Montana would be beginning the first phase of a staggered reopening following a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Saturday, approximately 65 coaches and team administrators for Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball participated in a Zoom meeting, general chairman Ron Edwards of Bozeman said.
“With the governor’s reopening the state to phase 1, we are going to start allowing teams to practice once they have permission from their local jurisdictions starting next week,” Edwards told 406mtsports.com in a phone interview Saturday.
Many of the approximately 64 teams that play either Class AA, A or B Legion baseball play on county or city fields, and Edwards stressed the teams must abide by local rules.
“We want to be mindful of all the authorities who will be on these things before we start running practices out there,” he said.
Billings American Legion Baseball teams have not heard from city officials if they will be able to practice at Pirtz Field with small groups starting on Monday. The Billings American Legion clubs hope to have an answer early next week on how/if they can proceed with their season said Scarlets coach Adam Hust.
Following the phase 1 guidelines for organized youth activities, groups of 10 will need to follow appropriate physical distancing.
“Baseball fields are big ballfields and I think we can safely distance our groups of 10 away from each other,” Edwards said.
Edwards said coaches and program leaders know it is important to follow the guidelines to ensure a safe activity.
“I stressed that with our meetings,” he said. “You guys have to be our frontline for compliance with these rules. One program can screw that up for the rest of us. I think the coaches get it.”
Earlier it was announced that the American Legion Baseball regionals and World Series are canceled as a result of the pandemic.
For games to be played, Bullock must implement phase 2 of the reopening. That date is to be determined and likely depends on the curve of the spread of COVID-19. Montana had been under a stay-at-home order since March 28. The staggered reopening process was begun because of Montana's success in flattening the curve.
When phase 2 begins, the cap on the number of people at gatherings rises to 50, which would be enough for games, likely without fans. In a game, Edwards said, with players, coaches and support staff, there are an estimated 40 people.
Edwards said teams might try to have online broadcasts of their games for fans to follow.
Much work must be done for teams to play. Many have not had tryouts, and those that have, such as the Billings program, suspended activities in mid-March.
The earliest possible date for games would be May 22, “or when the governor opens up to phase 2. If the governor doesn’t open up phase 2, we are not playing games.”
There would be no limits on gathering sizes in phase 3.
“I’m sure there will be rescheduling as it needs to be done and we get more into the details and get more figured out,” Edwards said.
According to Edwards, 16 states have canceled their American Legion seasons.
If games are to be played in Montana, a conference season in both Class AA and Class A would take place for postseason seeding. Teams could also play nonconference games. Edwards said Treasure State teams will not play out-of-state competition.
At this time, Montana teams will not be playing against their Canadian counterparts because the border is closed to nonessential travel.
“Any of the states trying to play, nobody is crossing state lines,” Edwards said. “They would have to self-quarantine for 14 days if they do.”
Class B does not have a formal state tournament. The Class AA and Class A state tournaments would be played under a bracket system similar to one used for the high school football playoffs, where lower-seeded teams travel to higher-seeded teams.
This year’s Class AA state tourney was set for Great Falls and the State A tourney for Havre. The two communities will instead host their respective state tourneys in 2021.
“If we are allowed to play and we go deep enough, we’d have some kind of postseason play in August potentially,” Edwards said. “The national tournaments went away and it allows us to play the state tournaments later.”
With practice starting, there is optimism.
“Everybody would love to be playing. The constant feedback I get is let’s see if we can make something work,” Edwards said. “The governor opened the door for us with his directive. We are thankful for that and hopeful we can keep going.
“Everyone is hopeful and optimistic. We are moving ahead.”
