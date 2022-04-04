MILES CITY — Helena Senators alum and Miles Community College left-handed pitcher Cy Miller twirled a five-inning no-hitter on Sunday against North Dakota State College of Science in a run-rule shortened 10-0 victory.
Miller, in his second season with the Pioneers, struck out 12 of the 16 batters he faced, walked just one, and fired 70 percent of his 70 pitches for strikes.
“It kinda got me back on track, I’ve been struggling lately,” Miller said. “I wasn’t worried about it too much. This weekend we were kinda scripted, trying to get everybody innings. I didn’t think we were only going to go five innings because we hadn’t scored in a while. I thought somebody else was going to come in and finish it off, but we ended up tacking on some runs at the end and were able to finish out the game right there.”
Miller said he was only scheduled to pitch five innings on Sunday no matter what. Miller exited the field after striking out the side in the top of the fifth expecting the game to go a full seven and wasn’t really focused on the possibility of a no-hitter until he realized the feat had been accomplished following a six-run bottom of the fifth by Miles CC’s offense.
Once the game-sealing run crossed the plate, Miller said he was pretty excited and received congratulations from Pioneers head coach Jeff Brabant in the dugout. Helena Senators head coach Jon Burnett, as well as Miller’s family, also reached out to congratulate him on the outing.
Miller struck out the side in the second and fifth innings and retired all five lead-off batters via strikeout on Sunday. At one point, Miller struck out six-straight batters.
Just three Wildcats hitters put the ball in play and no batted ball left the infield as Miller induced a lineout in the first and ground outs in the third and fourth innings.
The southpaw utilized his fastball a lot early in the game, but as it progressed, threw his off-speed and breaking ball offerings more and more.
“My off-speed was really good [on Sunday],” Miller said. “I didn’t really have great fastball command, but I could put my curveball and changeup basically anywhere I wanted.”
Miller had the opportunity to share the special outing with former Senators teammates Matt Burton and Tyler Tenney, who are freshmen in their first season with Miles CC. Tenney did not appear in the contest, but Burton scored two runs, including one in a four-run second inning for the Pioneers.
For Miller and Tenney, Sunday’s no-hitter was the second they have experienced as teammates in the last three years. In the opening round of the 2020 Class AA American Legion State Tournament, the duo combined to no-hit the Great Falls Chargers.
Miller started that contest, and just like on Sunday, tossed five innings, striking out seven, before reaching a predetermined pitch count. Tenney came on in relief and capped the feat.
This time, with help from his offense, Miller finally recorded a no-hitter he alone was responsible for.
“It was pretty cool,” Miller said. “[Tenney] was joking with me saying that I could do it myself this time and that I didn’t need his help.”
Shutting opposing batters down is nothing new for Miller. He finished his legion career with back-to-back seasons sporting a sub-3.00 ERA. He was the ace on a Senators team that captured the Montana Class AA American Legion State Championship last season, compiling a 10-1 record and 2.22 ERA as a super senior.
In his final legion start, Miller tossed a complete game shutout against the Cheyenne Sixers in the Northwest Regional Tournament, a game the Senators won 1-0 to keep their season alive. Miller struck out 10 in that outing, out dueling University of Missouri – now University of Utah – commit Colter McAnelly, in the process.
Miller has now made 25 appearances over two seasons for Miles CC. He logged a 3.51 ERA in 33.1 innings pitched last season, but, up until Sunday, had struggled to find a groove in his second year with the program.
Entering Sunday, Miller had given up multiple earned runs in five of his seven outings this season. The no-hitter was his first appearance since March 27 and first time he had recorded more than four outs in a game since March 13.
While his ERA remains inflated, Miller is up to 34 strikeouts in 21.2 innings pitched. That works out to a 14.1 strikeout per nine innings rate, the third-best mark on the Pioneers’ roster and best among pitchers with at least 20 innings.
In 55 career innings with Miles CC, Miller has amassed 82 strikeouts (13.4 K/9).
Miller said Sunday’s performance helped him recover some lost confidence, and despite what has been an up-and-down year for the lefty, he said he is really enjoying his time at Miles and the winning culture the program has.
With an extra year of eligibility granted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Miller has another full season with Miles CC on the horizon before exploring options to potentially further his athletic and academic career.
The Pioneers are currently 20-14 on the season and 4-4 in MonDak play.
