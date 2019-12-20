BOZEMAN — Four players from the Bozeman Bucks American Legion baseball team signed letters of intent at Bozeman High School on Friday.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported that Alton Gyselman, Brady Higgs, Sage McMinn and Michael Freund will continue their careers in college next fall.
Gysleman will play for Yavapai (Ariz.) College, Higgs for Jamestown (N.D.), McMinn for Lassen (Calif.) Community College and Freund for Umpqua (Ore.) Community College. Gyselman is a catcher, Higgs a pitcher, McMinn a pitcher and Freund an infielder.
The Bucks won the state tournament for the first time in 12 years this past summer.
