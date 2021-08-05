BILLINGS — The Gallatin Valley Outlaws are excited to be heading north to Alaska.
The Montana State A American Legion baseball champions earned the right to represent the Treasure State at the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament in Anchorage by going 5-0 en route to capturing the state title. GVO completed the championship run with a 10-0, five-inning victory over Glacier in the championship game Monday in Havre.
Afterward, as the Outlaws (56-21) began celebrating on the field, the chatter and buildup began.
“The first thing they were talking about is when do we leave and where are we staying,” Outlaws coach Duwayne Scott told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com from Alaska in a phone interview.
Scott said it was his first time visiting The Last Frontier and while some of his players’ parents have been to Alaska, he believes it’s a first for members of the Outlaws.
“I don’t think any of our players have been there,” he said. “It will be a new experience.”
And while the Outlaws, who won their first State A crown since 2005, hope to take in some of the sights and sounds of Alaska, winning the regional title is the goal.
Gallatin Valley — which features players from Manhattan, Three Forks, Whitehall and Ennis, and plays its home games and practices in Three Forks — opens play at the five-day tourney on Friday against the Idaho state champion Marsh Valley Eagles at noon (MT) at Mulcahy Stadium.
The championship game is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday. A second championship game would follow if necessary.
“I think we have a legit chance of winning it,” Scott said. “With our pitching staff, we have been really good all year. … The way we pitch it, play defense and have timely hitting, we have a chance to go a long ways.”
Scott said his team’s season earned-run average is 3.40 and he has six pitchers with an ERA under 2.40.
As a team, GVO has hit .347 this season. Four Outlaws sport a batting average better than .400.
The Outlaws roster consists of two super seniors and four seniors.
“We only lost two guys from last year’s team,” Scott, who has been the coach of GVO since 1998, said. “We returned (basically) all of our pitching and that helped us. This team gets along really well. They spend quite a bit of time together and that goes a long way towards team chemistry.”
Also entered in the tourney are Palmer, Juneau, Anchorage Service, Anchorage South, and Wasilla from Alaska, along with the Wyoming state champion Cody Cubs.
The Cubs will play Wasilla at 9 p.m. Friday. According to a story on alaskalegion.com, it is Cody’s sixth regional appearance in eight seasons as the Cubs have been state titlists five times and once served as tourney host.
Oregon and Utah opted out of playing at the regional level this year due to travel expenses, Scott said.
The NWCART is the only regional at the Class A level in Legion baseball. So, this is a chance for those involved to play for all the marbles.
“This is our region’s World Series. We are the only region that does it,” said Scott.
Scott said the teams will be playing at a facility similar to Pirtz Field, where there is a turf infield and grass outfield.
While the competition at regionals is always good and the Alaska teams will have the advantage of playing at home, Scott said the Outlaws are playing at a high level and eager for the opportunity.
“We knew we would have to play our best baseball at the state tournament and our pitching staff won it,” said Scott. “Every guy we threw went out and competed and didn’t walk guys.”
