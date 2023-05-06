LAUREL — The Gallatin Valley Outlaws took down the Laurel Dodgers twice — in very different ways each time — during the two teams' American Legion baseball doubleheader Saturday afternoon.

The first game finished with a wild 18-13 scoreline in favor of the visitors, who threatened the Dodgers with mercy rule in the bottom of the fifth inning after scoring 10 in the top of the frame before Laurel added for-naught offense to chop into the deficit.

Jace Buchanan went 3 for 5 (two doubles and a triple) with three RBIs and three runs, while Louis Nagy added three RBIs of his own with his only hit, a double. However, the Dodgers struggled to find stability on the mound, going through five pitchers as Eric Haus (2⅓ innings, five hits allowed, five earned runs) went the longest for Laurel.

Game 2 saw the scoring drop dramatically as the Outlaws won 4-3. Gallatin Valley scored all of its runs in the top of the first inning, and though Laurel pitchers Reece Dolechek and Evan Caton went 6⅓ innings in relief without allowing another run, the Dodgers' offense wasn't able to string enough runs together to take the lead, even after Landen Bauer blasted a two-run home run in the fifth inning.

Bauer scored Laurel's other run of the second game, reaching home after a two-out hit ground ball from Caton was errored by the Outlaws' shortstop.

The Dodgers will welcome Havre for a doubleheader next Saturday, with first pitch of the first game scheduled for 1 p.m.