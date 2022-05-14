HELENA — Gavin Thennis flirted with a perfect game, Hunter Wallis neared a cycle, and the Helena Senators scored a combined 23 runs in a doubleheader sweep of the Class A Havre Northstars on Saturday.
The Senators, who put a bow on a 7-0 home stand, have now won seven-straight and nine of their last 10 overall following 12-2 and 11-0 victories.
After 13 games against teams Helena will see in conference play beginning in June, Saturday was about staying on point as a team against a Class A squad that entered the day with a winning record.
“We’re just looking to stay sharp on defense,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “I thought, for the most part, we did that pretty good, especially in that second game. It’s still early so we’re just juggling lineups and getting looks and at-bats. Their pitcher in the first game did a great job keeping us off-balance. I know they’re a [Class] A team but they’ve got some good, talented kids.”
Thennis, who was making his first start of the season, came within two outs of tossing a five-inning perfect game. With a pitch-to-contact mindset, the right-hander sat down the first 13 batters he faced in order.
Helena plated two runs in the fourth, increasing its lead to 11-0, and meaning with three outs in the top of the fifth, Thennis would have his masterpiece.
He retired Jevin Jenkins on a comebacker before Kale Reno poked a fly ball into left field that fell just in front of a diving Sam Ark.
“He wanted the ball,” Bennett said of Thennis. “He had a little bit of a hand injury in that first game, so I was hesitant to do it, but he talked me into it between games. Gotta roll with a guy who wants it and is confident. He was able to throw any pitch in any count. A couple times when there were full counts he went off-speed and got them out in front.”
Ark recovered in time to throw Reno out at third, keeping the base paths clear for Thennis who got Ezra Pyle to ground out four pitches later, ending the contest.
“All I could do was throw it over the plate and trust my defense behind me, and they did a great job,” Thennis said. “Every ground ball on the infield was fielded cleanly, the outfielders did everything they could to catch every fly ball. I couldn’t ask for more out of them.”
Thennis needed just 54 pitches to complete the one-hitter. He struck out two, walked no one, and poured in nearly 70 percent of his pitches for strikes. He worked ahead to 11 of the 15 batters he faced and induced seven ground balls in the victory.
Thennis had all three of his pitches working on Saturday. He threw his curveball for strikes and even paired it with an elevated fastball to get a strikeout in the first.
Batters swung over his changeup a handful of times and really did not square up a pitch all game.
“Just having confidence in different pitches feels really good,” Thennis said. “Being able to throw all three of my pitches for strikes. Then just knowing that my defense will do that behind me every time, it just takes a huge weight off my shoulders.”
Fielding a bit of a “B” lineup for Game 2, the Senators had no problem putting the barrel on the ball. In a five-run second inning, Helena rapped out six-straight hits.
Brayden Beatty singled home a run, and two batters later, Mike Hurlbert brought in two more with a knock into center.
Wallis ripped a single through the left side in the inning as part of his 3-for-3 Game 2. He tripled an inning later, scoring Helena’s ninth run.
In three innings, Wallis checked off three legs of the cycle. Hurlbert popped out ahead of him to end the fourth inning, keeping Wallis from his fourth at-bat and an opportunity to complete the feat with a home run.
Cole Graham doubled in the fourth, driving in Will Lyng to plate the game-sealing 10th run.
“We had some guys up from the Reps and they filled in,” Burnett said. “Capital High had prom today, so they filled in and did a nice job. Cole Graham – first varsity hit was a double down the line. [Brayden] Beatty had two hits for us. [Colt] Tietje played well [at third]. Matt Goleman, Nick Benson – they all stepped up and did a good job for us.”
Pitching against his hometown team, Aaron Fuzesy enjoyed his best start of the season in Game 1.
The right-hander fired six innings of two-run (one earned) baseball and struck out six. After yielding three-straight singles and a run in the first, Fuzesy struck out two to end the frame and worked into the fifth before allowing another run.
“He’s a Havre kid,” Burnett said of Fuzesy. “He moved here a few years ago. He really wanted to pitch against his buddies. He did a good job controlling his emotions and not getting too high or too low out there. Threw well for us today.”
Fuzesy struggled with his command, at times, on Saturday, walking four. After the first inning, however, Fuzesy gave up just two additional hits and largely worked around trouble as Helena gave him plenty of run support.
“It was cool to play against them. It was good to see them,” Fuzesy said of Havre. “Throwing that well against them felt really good…
“Fastball was on today. Curveball was on and I was just feeling everything.”
The Senators plated three runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth. Walker Bennett plated the go-ahead run in the fourth on a fly ball that dropped between the center and right fielders.
Thennis drove in Eric Cockhill in the fifth and Trysten Mooney plated Manu Melo an inning later. Thennis picked up two more RBI in the sixth, and two batters later, Tycen Mooney ended the contest with a sacrifice fly that put Helena up 10 runs after five innings.
Now 12-4 on the season, Helena will play a triangular in Bozeman against the Bucks and Gillette Riders on Sunday.
“We’ve got a really good team,” Thennis said. “Just playing it one game at a time. Trying not to think about everything that’s going on. Just making routine plays one at a time. That’ll win us ball games.”
