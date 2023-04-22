GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Gillette (Wyo.) Riders swept a American Legion baseball doubleheader against the Montana State AA champion Billings Royals on Saturday.

The games were the first of the season for the Royals.

Gillette won the first contest, 9-6, and scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the second game, 4-3.

In the first game, Carson Jenkins drove in two runs for the Royals and Gavin Stichman scored a pair of runs. Billings starting pitcher Davis Mosier struck out five in three innings and reliever Peyton Waskow also fanned five in 2.1 innings. Billings did score five runs in the top of the seventh in trying to mount a comeback. Of the Riders' nine runs, zero were earned as Billings committed five errors.

Jaiden Turner was the starting pitcher in Game 2 for Billings and allowed two hits and one unearned run in three innings. He walked two and struck out six. Turner also batted leadoff and was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Sy Waldron was 2 for 3 for Billings with an RBI and Ethan Moore was 1 for 2 with two runs.

The Royals will play at Gillette again Sunday at 10 a.m.