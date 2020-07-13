MISSOULA — The Class A Glacier Twins rallied to beat the Missoula AA Mavericks in a slugfest Monday night, 15-14, at Lindborg-Cregg Field.
Zach Veneman was the hitting hero for Whitefish-based Glacier (25-15). He smacked a two-run home run in the seventh that sparked the visitors, then delivered an RBI double in the ninth that plated what proved to be the game-winning run.
To the Mavs' credit, they made a gallant comeback after Glacier went up 7-0 on three runs in the first frame and four in the second off Missoula starting pitcher Payton Strew. The Mavs scored five in the second and third frames.
Missoula's second-inning rally started when leadoff hitter Charlie Kirgen was hit by a pitch and Andrew Clausen lived on an error. Dayton Bay singled to load the bases, then with one out Kirgen scored on Ayden Markovich's walk. Missoula added four more runs, two scoring on a Dane Fraser triple.
The Twins stretched their lead to 9-5 in the third before the Mavs (17-17) broke on top in the bottom half. After a Clausen single, Bridger Johnson double and a Markovich walk, Connor Jordan delivered a two-out, RBI single. The hosts scored four more thanks to an error and three walks.
The Mavs overcame a 13-11 deficit in the bottom of the seventh on a Bay two-RBI single. Missoula trailed 15-13 heading into the bottom of the ninth and scored one run before stranding runners on second and third.
The Mavericks will play host to the Great Falls AA Chargers in a doubleheader on Tuesday night. The first game starts at 5 p.m.
