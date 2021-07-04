HELENA — A walk-off ended Saturday’s portion of the Keith Sell Tournament and a walk-off began the third and final day of pool play. In the first game needing a tiebreaker inning, Max Murphy doubled to plate two runs, moving the Billings Scarlets past the Butte Miners.
The loss ended pool play for Butte, dropping them to 1-3 after a 14-6 loss to Helena in the Miners’ lone game on Saturday.
“We’re feeling good, we hit the ball really well,” Miners head coach Jeff LeProwse said. “We’ve gotta clean up some defensive stuff. I think if we clean up some stuff, we win that game pretty easily. I was impressed the way we hit the ball that last inning, we lined out twice. We’re hitting the ball well, we just gotta back up our pitchers a little bit better and we’ll be fine.”
Butte committed three errors in the loss, but rapped out 12 hits to score eight runs. An Evan Starr double broke a 7-7 tie in the seventh inning after the Miners rallied from 5-4 with a trio of runs in the fifth inning. Billings added two runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings to seal the win.
“We can’t make errors, we can’t give away bases,” LeProwse said. “We talk about that all the time. That game, [was] a very winnable game. If we don’t give up bases, we don’t make errors, we come out on top, it’s plain and simple.”
Kian O’Neill went 4-for-4 with three doubles and three runs scored from the two-hole in Butte’s lineup, while Eric Hart put together a 3-for-4 day with two RBI and three runs scored.
O’Neill also filled two innings on the mound for Butte, allowing a pair of runs on two hits.
“He’s been [hitting] like that the whole tournament, just hitting the ball really hard at people,” LeProwse said. “He did a great job at the plate, needs to improve a little bit in the field, but at the plate, he’s been unstoppable. He doesn’t pitch for us a lot, but he came in and gave us a couple innings, so that was good to see.”
The Miners’ lone win in pool play came on Friday with an 8-5 win over Yakima. Butte pieced together a six-run fifth inning to complete the comeback.
“We’re really competing,” O’Neill said. “I love the way we’re hitting, [having] guys on base. The whole year, we’ve kinda missed opportunities. We’re really starting — guys on second and third — we really gotta lock down and that’s something that we’re doing well now. I really think that’ll help us coming down to the end of the year.”
Glacier Twins 10, Billings Scarlets 5
Billings finished its pool play schedule with game No. 2 on Sunday. A loss to the Twins dropped the Scarlets to 2-2 in the tournament.
Despite jumping out to a 4-0 advantage in the first inning, Billings allowed seven unanswered runs to Glacier through the fifth inning. The Twins plated four runs in the third inning and four more combined between the fifth and sixth frames.
“You can’t come out in the first inning against these guys and put up seven hits and four runs and then just stop,” Scarlets head coach Adam Hust said. “You gotta keep on them and keep on them and keep on them. Fortunately we’re a young team and we’re learning.”
Billings prevailed over Great Falls in its first game on Saturday, but were drubbed by Yakima to close the day. A walk-off win over Butte carried some momentum into the Scarlets’ final game on Sunday, but without a run in the middle innings, they watched the Twins ease by them.
“We’ve played some good baseball at times and some bad baseball at times,” Hust said. “The bad baseball has cost us a few ball games. There’s no reason why we shouldn’t be at 4-0 right now. We’ve beaten ourselves twice, unfortunately. We got lucky this morning in a game against Butte where we kinda beat ourselves for a while and then came back. We just gotta be consistent.”
Stevyn Andrachick went 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and a triple for Glacier and Mikey Glass chipped in two hits with two RBI and a walk.
Billings’ three-hole hitter Michael Feralio picked up another two hits in the loss with an RBI and a walk. He finished pool play 7-for-10 with four doubles, three RBI, four walks and four runs scored.
“[I’m] just trying to stay back and see it and hit it up the middle or opposite field,” Feralio said. “A lot of guys are missing up and in on pitches and I’m hitting a lot of doubles off the wall right now...We’re a team, we’re a lot of young guys but we’re a lot of talented baseball players. We’re gonna get one hit, bunt, get another hit, get guys up and play as a team. Do what we do.”
