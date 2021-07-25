MISSOULA — Make it two straight perfect runs through the Western A District tournament for the Glacier Twins.
The top-seeded Twins took home a 9-4 win over the third-seeded Mission Valley Mariners Sunday afternoon at Lindborg-Cregg Field. The Twins scored eight in the bottom of the third and fourth to set up the win.
The Mariners answered with three in the top of the fourth after the Twins put on three, but the Twins quickly answered back with five in the bottom of the fourth.
Hayden Meehan drove in three runs, Taylor Bryan brought in three off three hits and Michael Glass recorded two RBIs and had one hit for the Twins. The Twins had nine hits as a team while the Mariners had five.
Xavier Fisher had two hits and drove in two to lead the way at the plate for the Mariners.
The Twins and the Mariners both move on to the Class A state tournament as the top two out of the West District. The tournament starts Thursday in Havre.
The Twins opened the tournament with a marathon and high-scoring win over the Libby Loggers, 13-12. The Twins took their second game a bit more clean, beating the Mariners 7-3 to bump them down to the loser's bracket.
Mission Valley then beat the Missoula Mavericks 9-4 to advance to the tournament's final.
