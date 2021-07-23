GLASGOW — Glendive and Miles City each claimed one-run victories in winner’s bracket games at the Eastern A District American Legion baseball tourney here on Friday.
In loser-out play the Billings Cardinals and Glasgow Reds were victorious.
Blue Devils 11, Dodgers 10
Glendive started strong, scoring four runs in the first, another in the second and five in the top of the third for a 10-2 lead over Laurel through three innings.
Laurel scored three times in the bottom of the fifth and tacked on four more runs in the sixth, but the Dodgers’ rally fell short.
Each team had double-digit hits as Glendive batters struck for 13 and Laurel amassed 11.
However, fielding plagued each squad with Glendive committing five miscues and Laurel eight errors.
Casey Rounseville, Rhett Hoffer, Parker Buckley, Brodie Eckert and Teagan Wahl each had two hits for Glendive. Matt Duffner, Eckert and Wahl each doubled.
Ian Bauer was 2 for 4, including two doubles, with an RBI and three runs for the Dodgers. Richie Cortese batted 2 for 4 with two runs and Braeden Foos tallied two RBIs.
Mavericks 9, Blue Jays 8
Miles City scored six runs in the first and three in the second and that was all the Mavericks would need en route to a victory over the defending state champions.
The Blue Jays scored three in the third and five in the fourth in a comeback attempt.
Jayden Venable hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the second for Miles City. Venable finished a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with two runs and four RBIs. Ryder Lee doubled for the Mavs and had one RBI. Leadoff batter Carson Hunter was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.
Sy Waldron powered Billings, driving in five runs. Waldron belted a three-run homer in the top of the fourth. Waldron finished 2 for 4, including a double, and scored twice.
Billings leadoff batter Davis Chakos was 3 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run.
Cardinals 7, Bulls 4
Billings scored two in the bottom of the fifth to break a 4-4 tie on its way to victory.
Keaton Mickelson had an RBI double in the fifth for the Cards and teammate Zach Stewart singled in a run.
Hunter Doyle doubled twice for Billings, scored two runs and plated another. Cody Collis was 1 for 3 for the Cardinals with two runs and two RBIs.
Walker Ator singled and drove in two for the Bulls. Braden Romo was 2 for 4, including a double, with an RBI for Froid.
Reds 11, Yellow Jackets 1
Glasgow improved to 25-22 with the win. Wolf Point finished 1-29.
No other information was available.
