GLASGOW — Glendive beat Miles City in the undefeated semifinal and Laurel stayed alive at the American Legion Eastern A District Tournament here on Saturday.
With its 6-4 win, Glendive advanced to the championship game on Sunday, to face either Miles City or Laurel. The Billings Cardinals, Billings Blue Jays and Glasgow Reds were all eliminated on Saturday.
Miles City takes on Laurel in the loser-out/semifinal at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The winner of that game will square off against Glendive at 12:30 p.m., and if the Blue Devils lose that game a second championship game will follow at approximately 4 p.m.
Blue Devils 6, Mavericks 4
Parker Buckley hit a tie-breaking single in the top of the seventh, and Rhett Hoffer scored another run on a wild pitch to help the Blue Devils overcome an early three-run deficit.
Buckley finished 2 for 3 and Riley Basta went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
After giving up three first-inning runs, Glendive starter Vinny Torres settled in and pitched into the seventh. Mathias Dufner came on in relief with two runners on and got the final two outs for the save.
Aidan Cline had two RBIs for Miles City and Jayden Venable had a team-high two hits.
Dodgers 4, Reds 3
Richie Cortese worked a two-out walk, stole second base, then scored the winning run on Ian Bauer’s single to center in the bottom of the seventh to keep the Dodgers around for the tournament’s final day.
Cortese went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI, and Jaxon Wittmayer, Evan Caton and Bauer all added two hits each as the top four in the Laurel lineup combined to go 9 for 14. Caton scored Laurel’s other two runs.
Still, the Reds took the Dodgers to the wire despite being out-hit 11-6. Glasgow starter Jordan Plummer gave up three early runs, but shut out Laurel over the next 3.2 innings before the Dodgers pushed across the winning run.
JT Sprague and Calvin Bengochea both had two hits for the Reds.
Reliever JD Ketterling got two outs in the seventh to record the win after he followed Aiden Hill, who threw 6.1 innings as the Dodgers’ starter.
Dodgers 8, Cardinals 3
Jaxon Wittmayer had three hits and Ian Bauer scored twice and drove in two as the Dodgers finished off the Cardinals in a morning loser-out game.
Bauer, Braeden Foos and Issac Nieto had two-hit games for the Dodgers, who built a 6-0 lead after five innings.
Bauer allowed two runs in 5.2 innings, before Foos finished up for Laurel.
Kade Vatnsdal went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Cardinals.
Reds 12, Blue Jays 11 (8)
Rhance Rhoads hit the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth to score JT Sprague, and then Sprague threw a scoreless bottom half of the inning to eliminate the defending Class A champion Blue Jays.
After trailing 11-1 after 2½ innings, Billings eventually sent the game to extra innings on an RBI single by Davis Chakos and a run-scoring infield single by Bryce LaForest in the bottom of the seventh.
Rhoads and Sprague finished with three RBIs each for the Reds. Sy Waldron and Ethan Chaney drove in two runs apiece for the Blue Jays.
LaForest allowed just one unearned run in 5.2 innings of relief work for the Blue Jays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.