BILLINGS — Burke Steppe doubled and drove in two runs as the Billings Royals edged the Beaverton (Oregon) Sockeyes 4-3 at the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament on Saturday at Pirtz Field.
Max Keller tossed the first five innings for Billings, giving up nine hits and two runs, one earned. He issued three walks and struck out three. Brady Uhren followed with a scoreless sixth and while Beaverton scored a run in the seventh, Aiden Montez was able to close out the game.
Brenden Concepcion had a 2-for-3 performance, which included a two-base hit, for the Royals (9-10). Chase Hinckley also doubled for the Royals and drove in a run.
For Beaverton, Nic Janati, Nick Molitor and Hayden Eiguren all had two hits. Kane Kiaunis doubled and scored two runs for the Sockeyes.
Scarlets 7, Williston 6
Caden Dowler drove in the winning run on a line-drive single to center field in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Scarlets rallied past the Keybirds at Pirtz.
Trailing by two entering the bottom of the seventh, Billings (12-8) was powered by a run-scoring double from Jarron Wilcox and the game was tied when Logan Meyer scored. Meyer had led off the frame with a walk.
Overall, the teams combined for 23 hits as the Keybirds had 12 and the Scarlets 11.
Leadoff batter Chris Sathe was 3 for 4 with two runs for Williston. Carter Bakken, batting second in the order, was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI and No. 3 hitter Garret Hill was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI.
Both starting pitchers went deep into the game with Jaxon Meyer pitching 5 2/3 inning for Williston. Nate Dewar pitched 6 2/3 innings for the Scarlets.
Great Falls 10, Clutch 5
The Chargers offense provided 10 hits en route to the victory at Pirtz.
Andrew Paradise earned the win in relief for the Chargers, entering the game in the fourth inning and then pitching the rest of the contest.
Paradise pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed only one hit and zero runs. He walked two and fanned one batter. He helped his own cause at the plate by driving in two runs.
Kael Richards, the third batter in the lineup, smacked a home run and finished 2 for 3 for the Chargers with a run and an RBI.
Fox Weymouth was a perfect 3 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs for the Chargers.
Louis Dentino was 2 for 2 for the Colorado Clutch and scored a run. Chace Sorenson, Lucas Brennan and Garrett Garrison all had RBIs for the Clutch.
N.W.P. Red 9, Williston 4
In the first game of the day at Dehler, Dom Longo and Tyler Boden each had two RBIs and Northwest Premier (Idaho) Red defeated Williston.
Ethan Taylor struck out seven in five innings of work for N.W.P. Red. He gave up four hits and two earned runs and walked one.
The victors struck for 12 hits against four Keybirds pitchers. Scotty Hocking, Dylan Kakuda, Cody Newhart and Tyler Boden all had two hits for N.W.P. Red.
Bakken was 3 for 3 at the plate with a run and an RBI for Williston. Trevyn Sundby was 2 for 3, including a double, with a run.
