BILLINGS — Kael Richards swatted a two-run homer in the first inning and the Great Falls Chargers went on to defeat the Idaho Falls Tigers 4-2 on Friday at the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament at Pirtz Field.
Cam McNamee pitched the full seven innings, and allowed four hits and two earned runs, while walking three and fanning six for Great Falls.
Andrew Paradise batted 2-for-2 with a run and Nate Fowler had an RBI for the Chargers.
Hayden Carlson was 2 for 3, with two doubles, a run and an RBI for the Tigers.
Beaverton 10, Dickinson 5
Nic Janati and Gage Lee both drove in two runs as Sockeyes Baseball out of Beaverton, Oregon, downed Dickinson at Dehler Park.
Kyle Jaekel was 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs for the winners. Lee had a three-base hit and Janati added a double.
Carson Weiler batted 2 for 3, including a triple, and had two runs and an RBI for Dickinson. Kobe Krenz drove in two for the Roughriders.
Sheridan 15, Clutch Baseball 0
In the first game of the day at Dehler, Rich Hall only allowed one hit in earning the complete-game, four-inning win for Sheridan. He struck out four and walked three.
Sheridan scored nine runs in the top of the fourth and the game ended after four innings due to the mercy rule.
Overall, Sheridan batters hit five doubles as Michael Greer had two, and Trevor Stowe, Hunter Stone and Ayden Roush each had one.
Overall, Greer drove in four runs and was 3 for 4 at the plate. Jaron Brewer scored three runs.
