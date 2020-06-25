BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets started the annual Goldsmith Gallery American Legion baseball tournament on the right foot Thursday, scoring early and often for a convincing win over Dickinson, North Dakota.
The Scarlets pushed eight runs across in the bottom of the first inning on the way to a 10-2 victory at Pirtz Field. Nate Dewar had a two-RBI double and Nate McDonald’s single scored two runs to highlight the rally.
Caden Dowler finished the game with two hits and two runs scored. Dewar scored twice, and McDonald and Jackson Schaubel each had a pair of hits.
Pitchers Michael Horrell and Andruw Brester scattered seven hits combined over six innings. The only run allowed came when Jaren Hugelen hit a solo home run in the top of the first off of Horrell.
The Scarlets later won their second game of the day, 4-1 over Beaverton, Ore.
Williston, N.D., 9, Royals 2
The Billings Royals weren’t as fortunate in their tournament opener, as they dropped a 9-2 decision to Williston, North Dakota, at Dehler Park.
Williston ripped five extra-base hits in the game. The Keybirds scored five times in the top of the second inning, led by Kyle Mischke’s two-run double and Garret Hill’s two-RBI double.
Carter Bakken also drove in two runs for Williston.
Jaeden Jordahl had three hits from his leadoff position to pace the Royals’ eight-hit attack, but Billings left 10 men on base.
The Royals also dropped a game to the Colorado Lightning 4-2 later Thursday.
Scarlets 4, Beaverton, Ore., 1
Leading by a run in the bottom of the sixth, the Scarlets got a boost from a two-run homer by Jarron Wilcox to secure their second win of the day at Pirtz Field.
Wilcox drilled the first pitch he saw over the center field barrier, which scored McDonald. Dewar hit a two-run shot on a 1-1 count in the third to give Billings a 2-0 lead.
Kane Kiaunis hit a solo homer in the fourth to put Beaverton on the board, but that was all the Sockeyes mustered against Schaubel, who struck out six.
Colorado Lightning 4, Royals 2
The Colorado Lightning, the defending tournament champions, downed the Royals by scoring four late runs.
The Lightning pushed all their runs across in the top of the sixth. Jacob Lucero had the big hit, driving in two with a double.
The Royals' Nick Eliason went 3 for 3 with two doubles, one of which drove in a run in the third. Jordahl had two hits for the Royals. He also stole home on a pickoff attempt in the first inning.
Great Falls 3, Sheridan 2
Hunter Houck worked all seven innings, allowing nine hits, one earned run and a walk while striking out three, as the Chargers downed the Troopers.
Sheridan starter Eric Taylor also was impressive, pitching 6 2/3 innings and giving up seven hits and two earned runs, while walking one and fanning five.
Great Falls pushed across the winning run in the top of the seventh as Nate Fowler scored on an RBI double by Andrew Paradise.
