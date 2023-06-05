GREAT FALLS – The Great Falls Chargers AA baseball team opened its Montana-Alberta league schedule by sweeping a doubleheader Sunday afternoon against the Lethbridge Elks.

The Chargers (2-0, 13-11) won the opener 5-4 despite giving up three runs in the seventh inning. Scott Klinker came in to get the save and struck out three batters to end the game. Sean Jeffferson earned the victory, and Mason Davis led the offense with two hits and three runs batted in.

In the nightcap, the Chargers coasted 18-8 in six innings behind a 13-hit attack. Trigg Mapes drove in five runs with a homer and single, Lane Seim knocked in four runs with a double and two singles, and Brinkley Evens went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs.

Austin Armstrong hurled four innings and took the victory.