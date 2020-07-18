GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Chargers scored three first-inning runs and took advantage of four Billings Scarlets' errors in a 5-3 victory Saturday in the first game of an American Legion doubleheader between the Class AA clubs.

In the second game, the Chargers scored on an error in the bottom of the eighth to sweep the twin bill with a 10-9 victory.

Kael Richards and Tyler Marr had two hits each and both players drove in a run for the Chargers, who scored three unearned runs with the help of the Billings miscues in Game 1.

Great Falls starter Cam McNamee allowed all three Scarlets' runs in 5.1 innings. Jarron Wilcox was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Scarlets.

Andrew Paradise drove in three runs for the Chargers in the second game. Logan Meyer had two hits and two RBIs for Billings.

