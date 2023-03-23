GREAT FALLS – Trigg Mapes will never get the opportunity to be a high school shortstop in Montana, and AJ Sloan doesn’t know when – or even if – he’ll throw his first pitch in his favorite sport.
But both Great Falls Chargers baseball stars are convinced that their respective high schools would have had successful records this spring if the local school board would have approved baseball as a new varsity sport. About two dozen schools are debuting the sports in Montana this spring.
“I think maybe 15 or 20 guys would have gone out (for baseball) at CMR,” said Mapes, a senior at CMR who was an all-state basketball player this past winter for the Rustlers.
“The fees are really high for Legion ball, so that keeps a lot of guys from playing baseball. But we would have been competitive for sure.”
Mapes still has a lot of baseball ahead of him, though. He has two more years of Legion eligibility with the Chargers, and he’s signed to play next fall at Trinidad Junior College in southern Colorado.
Sloan, who’s a 15-year-old sophomore at Great Falls High but already a veteran of two American Legion seasons, said he also knows plenty of Bison boys who would have played this spring, if GFH had sponsored a team.
“We and CMR both would have been good,” Sloan speculated. “There’s a lot of good guys coming back from last summer (Chargers).”
Sloan is regarded as one of the top young pitchers in Montana and seems to have a bright future in the sport, whether high school ball is approved or not. He and fellow Bison Scott Klinker will lead a strong starting rotation for the Chargers, who open their season on April 15 in Missoula.
The Montana High School Association approved high school baseball for Montana – one of only three states that hadn’t sponsored the sport – back in January of 2022, and polled schools to see which ones would field a team in the spring of 2023. Only 22 of the more than 170 high school in Montana opted to start a program the first year.
Hamilton beat Frenchtown earlier this week in the first game of the historic first season, but cold weather has sidelined most of the other programs.
Only two Class AA schools – Butte and Belgrade – voted to play baseball this year. That’s one reason why the Great Falls School Board opted not to play this spring, since competition and travel were major concerns, along with high start-up costs.
“Baseball is still very much on our radar,” said Mike Henneberg, athletic director for Great Falls Public Schools. “We’re still meeting with baseball people and the school board will address the issue later this spring … it will be good to see how programs like Butte and Belgrade handle their first season.”
There’s no guarantee that Class AA schools will embrace a full baseball schedule anytime soon. The Billings School Board has already said there won’t be any teams sponsored at West, Skyview or Senior until 2025 at the earliest. Henneberg said schools in Missoula, Bozeman and Kalispell seem to be “in a holding pattern right now.”
Veteran Chargers manager Tony Forster has been working out indoors with his team of about 45 athletes since January. MHSA rules wouldn’t allow baseball practice until winter sports end in early March.
“This (high school baseball) is totally new territory and nobody really knows how it’s going to go,” said Forster, who’s worked in youth baseball here for more than 20 years. “I certainly think both of our schools could have been competitive right away. We have 11 guys back from our AA program a year ago, and we have four solid pitchers.”
The Chargers also return two 2022 All-State players in second baseman Nate Fowler and outfielder Lane Seim.
The Chargers were 39-25 last season, including a 1-2 mark at the Montana-Alberta AA State Tournament. The Chargers also plan to have a Class A and Class B team this season.
“One thing we have is some flexibility in our schedule,” said Forster. “We have between 50 and 55 games on our schedule, and if we have (weather-related) cancellations, we don’t have to make them up. The high schools probably won’t be able to do that.
Indeed, the Chargers will play most Sunday afternoons from mid-April to mid-July. The MHSA generally doesn’t allow games to be played on Sundays.