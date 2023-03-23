Missoula Mavericks and Great Falls Chargers face off during State AA Legion Tournament (copy)

The Great Falls Chargers' Trigg Mapes bats during a game against the Missoula Mavericks last summer.

 AMY LYNN NELSON 406mtsports.com

GREAT FALLS – Trigg Mapes will never get the opportunity to be a high school shortstop in Montana, and AJ Sloan doesn’t know when – or even if – he’ll throw his first pitch in his favorite sport.

But both Great Falls Chargers baseball stars are convinced that their respective high schools would have had successful records this spring if the local school board would have approved baseball as a new varsity sport. About two dozen schools are debuting the sports in Montana this spring.