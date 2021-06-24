BILLINGS — For the Billings Royals, Jaeden Jordahl is a catalyst.
For opposing teams, he’s a headache.
For Jordahl, it’s all about his passion of playing baseball, helping the Royals chase a State AA American Legion baseball championship, and pursuing the opportunity to continue playing at the college level.
The Royals’ all-state shortstop has been a force at the plate and on the basepaths this season, leading the squad with an on-base percentage of .533 and 30 stolen bases entering the annual Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament at Dehler Park and Pirtz Field.
Jordahl — who teammates and longtime friends call “JJ” — has a steady eye at the plate, drawing 22 walks, only striking out twice and owning a .365 batting average. He has also been hit by a pitch a team-high seven times, and when Jordahl reaches base, more often than not he scores, crossing the plate 32 times to lead the Royals.
In an 11-1 five-inning Class AA nonconference victory over the Billings Scarlets earlier this season, Jordahl was relentless. He finished 1-for-1, walked twice, and reached base another time after being hit by a pitch. The leadoff batter stole five bases in the contest and scored three runs.
“I just look to try and take every extra base I can to help our team win,” Jordahl said before tournament play began Thursday afternoon at Dehler Park.
While on the bases, the 5-foot-10, 160-pound Jordahl is always paying attention and looking for any opportunity he gets to take another bag.
“I’m thinking how quick is the pitch to the plate,” he said, “to see if I can take an extra base, or for a ball in the dirt.”
Jordahl is second on the team in slugging percentage at .473 and leads the Royals with six doubles. He also tops the club with 27 RBIs.
The third-year Royal, who also played a year for the Class A Billings Blue Jays, credits his teammates for providing him an opportunity to do damage with the bat.
“The bottom of our lineup is getting on base and putting me in position to drive in runs,” he said.
Royals coach David Swecker said Jordahl also shines defensively and is a premier shortstop.
“He was an all-state shortstop last year,” Swecker said. “He makes all the routine plays and once a game he makes a winning play to spark our team and get us going in the right direction.”
This year, Jordahl is in his “super senior” year with the Royals. He graduated in 2020 from Billings Senior and spent much of the past year unloading trucks in the mornings at a local retail store before working out and readying for the baseball season in the afternoons.
At 18 years old, he still fits the age requirements to play Legion baseball.
Now that the season is started, Jordahl isn’t loading and unloading the heavy packages anymore, so he can focus on playing baseball.
Jordahl had hoped to play baseball this past year at Ventura College in California before deciding that wasn’t the route he was going to take.
“Last year I was planning on playing baseball at Ventura College, but with COVID I decided to take a year off,” he said. “I just didn’t think they’d be doing much.”
Now, Jordahl is talking to some schools about continuing his playing days and furthering his education.
Swecker said Jordahl would excel playing collegiate baseball.
“All the skills would translate to the college level,” said Swecker. “The better pitching doesn’t affect him at the plate. He’s able to compete.”
Jordahl definitely wants to take the next steps in his baseball journey.
“That’s my goal,” he said of playing collegiately. “I just love playing baseball and have my entire life since I was 5.”
While one of Jordahl’s goals is to play collegiately, another is to help the Royals (27-7) compete for a state championship July 28-Aug. 1 in Great Falls.
“We’ll have to do the little things right,” he said as the Royals chase a title. “We need to play solid defense all-around and trust our teammates.”
In the meantime, Jordahl will continue to baffle opposing teams and coaches.
“He’s really fun to watch,” Swecker said. “He’s put it all together on the bases, defensively and hitting over the last three years.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.