HELENA — COVID-19 hasn't been kind to sports. But Thursday, Mother Nature decided it wasn't going to cooperate either.
The Helena American Legion baseball program was all set for tryouts Thursday in the first step of a long-awaited return to sports.
Players and coaches were equipped with facemasks, while the field featured hand sanitizing stations, to go along with social distancing measures designed to make things as safe as possible.
But in the end, the first day of tryouts for the Helena Senators just wasn’t meant to be.
About 15 minutes after players took the field at Kindrick Legion Field, for the first group of tryouts, Senators head coach Jon Burnett was forced to call it off after some heavy rainstorms and lightning in the area.
While this will delay the start of the Legion tryouts in Helena, it should only be a temporary setback as Burnett said the players and coaches are scheduled to be back on the field Friday.
Here is the tryout schedule for Friday and Saturday:
Friday
4:00 – 5:30 PM Grades 10-12
6:00 – 7:30 PM Grades 8-9
Saturday
10:00 – 12:30 PM Grades 10-12
1:00 – 3:30 PM Grades 8-9
