HELENA — Kindrick Legion Field could soon be getting some upgrades. The city of Helena, which owns the stadium, passed the 2022 preliminary budget on Monday that included $125,000 for field turf and $95,000 for bleacher replacement.
Opened in 1932, the field is currently used by three American Legion baseball teams after being vacated by the Helena Brewers after the 2018 season.
With the approval of the budget, the city commission approved half of the initial $250,000 request for field turf, a project that would see the infield replaced with synthetic material. The full requested amount for bleacher upgrades was approved.
“The commission expressed a desire that staff explore partnerships to share funding for this [turf] project,” Jacob Garcin, Public Information Officer for the City of Helena, wrote in an email. “So the money has been designated for the project but additional funding will need to be secured before the project could be completed.”
Adding turf and improving the bleachers would increase the lifespan of Kindrick Legion Field, according to Helena Senators General Manager Greg Thornquist, but the city has also fielded interest from other organizations looking to use the facility.
Last year, both the legion program and the Expedition League — a summer collegiate wood bat league — submitted RFPs to the city as the legion’s two-year lease to use the stadium was expiring. Legion was granted a one-year lease that expires at the end of 2021.
During that RFP process, it was determined that the only suitable way to create a shared use agreement for the field and accommodate legion teams and an Expedition League team would be to install turf.
“We essentially told [the city] that the only way this will work — if in fact this Expedition League comes in and we’ve got all this activity on the field — is that the infield has to be turf,” Thornquist said.
With $125,000 still needed in funding for the turf, Thornquist said it would be tough, without help from the community, for the legion program to come up with that money considering the total operating budget for all three legion teams is $250,000 per year. Thornquist also balked against the idea of raising player fees to help fund the project.
For now, the turfing of Kindrick Legion, a process that would take about a month and could be completed during the off-season, appears to be in a holding pattern as a search for more funds begins.
What is welcomed is money for bleacher replacement that would address the aging seats from the Oakland Coliseum currently in use. Thornquist said that a stash of extra seats used to replace broken ones has been depleted.
Officials with the Helena Parks and Recreation Department could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.
