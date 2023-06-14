HELENA — A dirty jersey is a sign that Helena Reps lead-off man Walker DesRosier has done his job.

He wears it with pride, typically with a dirt stripe originating at the lettering and ending somewhere near his belt buckle or further down on his pants, the product of his speed on the base paths.

The Reps are a speedy bunch this season.

Kai Richey has the ability to chase down balls in center field and Connor Devine and Cole Flugge have each stolen double-digit bases through 28 games.

As a team, the Reps have stolen 103 bases this season, already rivaling their total of 108 in a full season in 2022.

Nobody is faster than DesRosier, though.

Atop the lineup all season, he paces the Reps with 25 stolen bases.

He swiped two more on Tuesday night in a doubleheader sweep of Anaconda – both on the first pitch after reaching base.

Since May 14, DesRosier is 18-for-20 on steal attempts.

“He’s a demon on the base paths,” Reps head coach Brendan McGuire said. “He’s a force to be reckoned with, for sure…

“I don’t even have to give him [the] steal [sign], if he wants to go, he can go. He doesn’t need my blessing.”

DesRosier has the quickness to make up for not getting the biggest leads, but when pitchers don’t pay attention, he shuffles out to a good enough head start that makes him impossible to throw out, even with perfect execution from the catcher and middle infielders.

“I think I really try to focus on timing and getting a good jump,” DesRosier said.

“He does a better job than probably anybody of staying low and exploding when he starts to steal,” McGuire said. “Very fast. Explosive first step.”

The Reps’ best hitter, DesRosier is slashing .410/.488/.495/.983 after pushing his team-best hit total to 43 with a trio of singles up in the middle on Tuesday.

On a sixth-inning knock in Game 1, DesRosier took second base when the center fielder’s throw went home. He later scored on a Connor Devine double. In the third inning of Game 2, DesRosier singled and scored two pitches later when he stole second and was driven in with a double.

Three innings later, DesRosier was plunked and scored from second on a single past a diving shortstop.

“I focus on fastball early and trying to get a base hit – just anything to get me on,” DesRosier said of his lead-off approach.

“Timing, for sure [is key in my swing], just getting the foot down on time and being in rhythm with the pitcher.”

DesRosier’s 33 runs scored are a team-high.

“He’s always an RBI for me, because when I get a hit, he always scores,” Devine, who often bats second in the Reps’ order, said. “He leads us by starting the game [off] really good.”

Speaking of good starts, the Reps are on one.

With Tuesday’s victories, the Reps are 21-7 overall, their best 28-game start to a season since 2017 (23-5).

A 9-0 record to begin 2023 has been paired with a 9-2 record in the Reps’ last 11 games overall.

Helena is 4-0 in Montana-Alberta Class A conference play, with all four victories coming against Anaconda.

“Starting off the season well probably helped a lot,” Devine said. “We started off strong – winning – and we just kept going.”

“This team has done it all year where they can either choose to get down on themselves and fold, but they respond appropriately, and they’ve done it every time,” McGuire said.

“More importantly, this is one of the best team chemistry teams I’ve ever had.”

Trips to water parks, wiffle ball games, and a certain level of camaraderie built through playing together on travel ball teams as well as the Independents are all components in fostering that chemistry.

Moments like Tuesday night, though, following a bottom of the fifth inning where the Reps created two outs on the base paths, are in-game turning points that define close games.

In a 4-1 contest, and immediately after his team’s base-running mis-step, McGuire gathered his players in front of the third base dugout to talk about learning from that mistake and to remind them about their approaches at the plate.

While Anaconda added a run in the top of the sixth, the Reps blew the game open with a four-run bottom half of the inning.

Helena has already played the easiest part of its schedule.

Back-to-back tournaments (Howard Rein in Bozeman, Cloninger Classic in Helena) give way to the stretch run of conference play as the Reps search for a state tournament berth that’s eluded them the past several years.