HELENA — Man, time flies, and for the parents of five Helena Senators, it no doubt seems like yesterday their already-graduated high school seniors were those little kids swinging and missing at a ball on a tee or learning which base path to run down after a hit.

Monday, as the sun slipped down through the trees and over the mountains behind first base, the emotion of winning one final game at Kindrick Legion Field burned as bright red as the late-evening western sky for that group.

It was captured in one moment as Tycen Mooney – normally the Senators’ third baseman – walked off the mound and into his teammates’ embrace after striking out the final Butte batter in an 8-2 nine-inning Senior Night victory.

“Never did I picture myself even pitching on senior night,” Mooney, who had pitched just three total innings all season, said. “It was pretty special to do that tonight.”

Mooney is one of three seniors – along with Bohden Bahnmiller and Lance Bratlien – honored pregame Monday night who can return for a super-senior season in 2024.

Two other seniors – Walker Bennett and Luke Dowdy – cannot, meaning Helena’s 47th win of the season was their last inside Kindrick.

“Growing up here and playing here all summer every year is just awesome,” Bennett, the son and nephew of former Senators, said. “Then, you win the last one and it burns, but [at least] you finished with the win.”

“It’s been a ride,” Mooney said. “We’ve all been on each other’s teams our whole lives. I’ve loved every step of the way with them…

“Seeing Walker and Luke 100 percent gone next year – if I come back – it’s gonna be hard playing without them.”

There’s one more step to take, though, and the Senators are uniquely positioned to make it happen.

Monday’s non-conference victory over Class A Butte had no bearing on the Montana-Alberta Class AA standings, atop which the Senators sit.

For the first time in 20 years, Helena will be the No. 1 seed in the state tournament that begins on Saturday in Missoula.

“We’re playing good baseball…I think we’re prepared for the state tournament and hopefully things go our way, we get a few lucky bounces, and it carries us through,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said.

“If we’ve gotta claw back and fight from down in games, I think we’re prepared for that, as well.”

Monday’s victory required some of that clawing in the middle innings.

Trailing 2-1 entering the home half of the fourth, Manu Melo took a two-strike, two-out offering and poked it through the right side of the infield for an RBI.

Six more unanswered runs followed in the seventh and eighth (again, nine-inning game) as three Senators each collected two hits and five different players drove in runs.

Bahnmiller was plunked, stole second and third, and scored Helena’s go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the seventh.

Mooney walked four times from atop the lineup and scored three runs.

Bennett walked twice and fired two innings of scoreless relief in the fifth and sixth.

Bratlien singled in the third inning and narrowly missed a grand slam in the eighth.

Dowdy did not play on Monday as he dealt with an illness.

Monday’s victory was Helena’s fifth-straight. The Senators are 17-3 in their last 20 games overall.

“[We’re] as good as we can get it – our pitching is pretty dialed in right now,” Bennett said. “Our sticks are red hot and we’re gonna take that with us to Missoula.”

After graduating the remaining holdovers from the 2021 state championship team last year, the 2023 Senators are eager to capture a crown of their own.

Behind their seniors – and some other thumpers in the lineup – they might do just that in roughly a week’s time.

“We’re pumped,” Mooney said. “We’re ready to go. We’re seeing the ball really well right now. We’re ready to go out and play – play hard – and hopefully go to regionals…

“We’ve gotta take it one step at a time before we go there.”

Helena will play one final regular-season non-conference game on Wednesday in Missoula.