NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Helena Senators improved to 3-1 in Gopher Classic Tournament pool play with a pair of victories on Saturday.

Overall, the Senators are now 42-13.

Three Helena pitchers combined to yield just five total hits and an earned run across 13 innings in 8-0 and 7-1 wins.

Luke Dowdy and Tycen Mooney partnered to one-hit a team from Coon Rapids, Minnesota, in Game 1, while Lance Bratlien fired a complete game four-hitter (seven strikeouts, no walks) against the Post 307 Royals from South Dakota.

Aaron Fuzesy homered and doubled in Game 1 on Saturday morning as five Senators enjoyed two-hit games.

Bohden Bahnmiller doubled to lead off a four-run sixth inning and Sam Ark plated two runs with a single three batters later as part of a two-hit, three-RBI game.

Dowdy struck out six and walked only one in four innings of work. Mooney fired 20 of his 25 pitches for strikes in two innings of relief.

In Game 2, the Senators broke a 1-1 tie with a six-run seventh inning. Carter Perlinski, Fuzesy, Bahnmiller and Mooney all supplied RBI knocks in the frame.

Bahnmiller and Manu Melo each collected three hits in the victory, while Colt Tietje went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

With three total hits on Saturday, Senators catcher Cole Graham is eight for his last 14 at the plate.

Since July 1, Fuzesy is 10-for-20 with three doubles and two home runs.

Billed as the nation’s largest American Legion baseball tournament, the Gopher Classic features 96 teams, about half of which come from outside the state of Minnesota.

Each team participates in five pool play games at one of 16 different sites around the Twin City Metropolitan area. By Monday, the field will be whittled down to 16 teams, four of which advance to the championship round on Tuesday.

The Senators wrap up pool play on Sunday morning against a team from Bellevue, Nebraska.