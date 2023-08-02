GILLETTE, Wyo. — In 67 games, the Helena Senators hadn’t run into the caliber of pitching they faced on Wednesday at the Class AA American Legion Baseball Northwest Regional Tournament.

Up against a Cheyenne Sixers super-senior who played for NAIA-level University of Jamestown last season and then a right-hander committed to the University of Utah, the Senators were blanked through six innings in a 7-1 tournament-opening loss.

“Didn’t hit, didn’t hit at all…Didn’t get a barrel on the ball at all today,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said.

“We gotta flip that around, and on top of that, [when] you give the other team more than three outs an inning, they’re gonna score runs.”

Sixers southpaw starting pitcher Julian Romero flashed a good change-up, sitting down the first seven batters he faced before Manu Melo and Sam Ark managed back-to-back one-out singles in the third.

Minding his pitch count, Romero was relieved after throwing 31 pitches, allowing Cheyenne to pull Colter McAnelly – the top-ranked baseball prospect in Wyoming (according to Perfect Game) – from his shortstop position for 3.1 innings of scoreless relief.

McAnelly fanned the first five Senators he faced and six of 11 total.

A two-out walk by Cole Graham in the fifth and a sixth-inning lead-off single from Sam Ark was all the righty allowed as he overpowered Helena hitters with a crisp fastball and devastating breaking ball.

McAnelly, who pitched against Helena in the regionals two summers ago, was lifted with two outs in the sixth after throwing 43 pitches. He’ll be available to pitch again on Friday.

“He tunneled it really well [with his fastball] – same arm slot,” Bratlien said of McAnelly’s curveball. “That was something, I think, not many of us have seen.”

Graham was hit by a pitch, advanced to second on a ground ball, and scored on a wild pitch to break up the shutout in the seventh.

Despite just one fewer hit than Cheyenne, the Senators found themselves down 6-0 through four innings after yielding runs on a wild pitch, an error and a balk.

Helena’s Luke Dowdy pitched into the fourth inning, allowing four hits and six runs (three earned). He struck out four and walked two.

“Definitely a game we didn’t play up to our caliber,” Burnett said.

Of Helena’s four hits, Ark, the Senators’ nine-hole hitter, collected two.

Melo singled in the third, but was picked off second to end the inning.

Bratlien singled with two outs in the sixth, and after Carter Perlinski walked to load the bases, Walker Bennett grounded out.

As if Wednesday’s outcome wasn’t dejecting enough, the Senators’ starting shortstop, Bohden Bahnmiller, appeared to trip running out a bunt in the fifth inning, injuring his shoulder and likely ending his season.

Aaron Fuzesy, who started the game at second base, slid over to short, while Brayden Beatty finished the game at second.

This is now the second time in three seasons that Helena has lost its regional tournament-opener (two appearances).

In 2021, the Senators reeled off three straight wins and worked their way through the loser’s bracket to the tournament’s final day.

This team’s run to attempt to replicate that feat begins on Thursday morning at 8:30 against Portland, Oregon.

“A lot of it depends on how bad the boys want to keep the season going,” Burnett said. “We’ve got a team of guys that wanna compete and they’ve shown the tendency to bounce back after tough games.”