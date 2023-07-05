HELENA — Aaron Fuzesy said Wednesday that he’s revamped his game, particularly on the mound, and the early results are promising.

Known for having a firm fastball and good secondary pitches that sometimes produce double-digit strikeout games, Fuzesy’s wildness often results in five, six, seven, eight walks that have driven pitch counts north of 100 as early as the fifth inning this year.

Three times this season Fuzesy has struck out at least six batters. Three times he’s walked five or more.

In his last outing (June 29 vs. Calgary), the right-hander needed 60 pitches to get six outs.

On Wednesday, in a 10-0 conference victory against Medicine Hat, Fuzesy used only 68 pitches to toss five innings of shutout baseball in the Helena Senators’ 39th overall win.

“At the beginning of the year, I struggled with throwing strikes, and when I did throw strikes, it was in 3-0, 2-0 counts so they could just hit it,” Fuzesy said post game.

“Been working on that a lot lately, just taking some off the fastball, and really working those counts.”

Wednesday was the first time in his seven starts that he didn’t walk multiple batters and Fuzesy’s 13.6-pitch-per-inning average was his lowest of the season, thus far.

“I think he attacked them with fastballs…Then, kinda just worked his off-speed on 0-2 when he was up in the count,” Senators right fielder Lance Bratlien said. “It went in his favor.”

Fuzesy struck out three and scattered four hits, lowering his season ERA to 2.48.

A lead-off single in the second inning was erased by a double play and Fuzesy worked around a one-out hit-by-pitch and walk by inducing a fly out and strikeout in the fourth.

Helena committed three fielding errors, but Fuzesy stranded them all.

“He’s a guy who kinda wears his emotions on his sleeve,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “We had a few misplayed balls behind him and he was pretty mature out there and stayed aggressive after the next guy…

“He didn’t seem to let the mistakes behind him affect him. Thought we saw good growth with that.”

The Senators backed him with plenty of run support, scoring four in the second inning and another six runs in the fourth.

Carter Perlinski drove in a pair with a fourth-inning double, his 16th two-bagger of the season.

He is now tied for 10th for the program’s most single-season doubles all-time.

Lance Bratlien tripled off the wall two batters behind Perlinski to increase Helena’s advantage to 7-0.

Fuzesy then completed the team’s collective cycle with a fourth-inning solo home run. He picked out an elevated fastball in a 3-2 count and drove it clear of the left-center field wall.

“High fastball,” Fuzesy said. “I’ve been seeing that really well in practice lately – been able to pull that left-center gap.”

It was Fuzesy’s first home run of the season and the team’s sixth. After his two-day hit, Fuzesy is seven for his last 13 (.538) at the plate.

“He takes big swings and has the ability to run into something,” Burnett said. “Thing I do like is any time he gets to two strikes, he really cuts down…

“That wasn’t one of those big swings, that was kind of a normal, two-strike [swing]. He put a good swing on it and the ball flew.”

Bohden Bahnmiller drove in two runs with a second-inning single, and Sam Ark and Manu Melo each walked twice and singled in the victory.

Wednesday’s win completed a three-game sweep of the Moose Monarchs after Helena shut them out in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader and then walked them off (Tycen Mooney two-run single) in Game 2.

The Senators improved to 14-6 in Montana-Alberta Class AA conference play and are in prime position for a top seed at the upcoming state tournament with only four league games left to play.

Now 9-1 in their last 10 games overall, the Senators hit the road to Minnesota to play in the Gopher Classic over the weekend.

“I think we’re gonna see some really good teams and really good competition,” Bratlien said. “I think we’re gonna grow as a team from it. I’m excited.”