HELENA — Both the Helena Senators and Billings Royals won north of 50 games in 2021 on their collective ways to finishing one-two in the American Legion Class AA State Tournament and advancing to the Northwest Regional Tournament. This week, it was announced those two programs combined to garner 11 of the 15 2021 Class AA All-State selections.
For the state champion Senators, Trysten Mooney (catcher), Mike Hurlbert (utility), Ethan Keintz (outfielder), Matt Burton (outfielder) and Cy Miller (pitcher) earned the distinction. Royals on the team included Davis Mosier (first base), Jessen West (second base), Jaeden Jordahl (shortstop), Austin Schaaf (outfield), Lance Schaaf (pitcher) and Reagan Walker (pitcher).
Helena head coach Jon Burnett and Royals skipper David Swecker were also selected as co-Coaches of the Year.
Missoula’s Charlie Kirgan (third base) and Adam Jones (outfield) also earned All-State honors, while Billings Scarlets pitcher Jaiden Turner and Great Falls Chargers pitcher Cam McNamee also appeared on the team.
Helena also saw a pair of players named to the Class AA All-Conference team. Gavin Thennis (second base) and Tyler Tenney (shortstop) represented the Senators. Kruz Slevira (outfield) was the lone Royal selected as All-Conference, but Scarlets first baseman Michael Feralio and pitcher Bradley Wagner earned the honor.
Missoula’s Andrew Claussen (catcher), Bridger Johnson (outfield), Zach Hangas (pitcher) and Alex Certel (pitcher), Kalispell’s Danny Kernan (first base), Ethan Diede (third base) and Kostya Hoffman (pitcher), Great Falls’ Kael Richards (utility), and Bozeman’s Logan Pailthorpe (outfield) rounded out the All-Conference list.
The Senators also announced their 2021 team awards at a year-end banquet on Thursday.
Quinn Belcher and Thennis took home the Stanley Foote Award for most-improved player. Belcher slashed .270/.446/.307/.753 in 68 games and made a number of memorable defensive plays in the outfield during the regular season and state tournament.
Thennis held down second base for the Senators in 2021 and hit .301 with 10 doubles and 47 RBI while maintaining a .961 fielding percentage.
Tenney was honored with the Earl Tucker Batting Champion Trophy and Betty Cottingham Award as the team MVP.
Tenney became just the 28th Senator all-time to hit .400 or better during the regular season, amassing a .401/.500/.525/1.025 slash line ahead of the postseason. Tenney completed the entire season hitting .399 with a .997 OPS. His 52 RBI paced the team, while his 10 doubles and four triples placed him third on the roster.
In 63 games, Tenney hit .437 with runners in scoring position, second-best on the team, and put together 105 quality at-bats to pace the roster. On the mound, the right-hander tossed 77.1 innings to lead the staff. He went 10-4 with a 3.08 ERA, striking out 50 batters and walking another 23 in 19 games (13 starts).
Those numbers included a complete-game start against Yakima Valley during the Northwest Regional. Tenney earned the win, allowing just six hits and two runs (one earned) to help the Senators advance to the final day of the tournament.
Cy Miller, the ace of Helena’s pitching staff, earned a pair of $200 scholarships, winning both the Zach Murfitt Award and Dick Muffick Award for Most Inspirational and Most Competitive player. He also took home the Ace Kindrick Pitching Award.
After returning from a season with Miles City Community College, Miller was lights out for Helena. In 13 starts, the left-hander went 10-1 with a 2.22 ERA. He struck out 84 batters in 69.1 innings pitched, racking up 162 swings-and-misses on 1,148 total pitches (14.1 percent).
In his final outing as a Senator, Miller out-dueled a Division I commit, firing seven innings of four-hit, shutout baseball in an elimination game against the Cheyenne Sixers in the regional tournament.
