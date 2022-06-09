HELENA — For the first time since last season’s state championship game, the Helena Senators and Billings Royals will meet on the baseball diamond.
Helena beat Billings 7-5 for the 2021 Montana-Alberta Class AA State Championship last August. Both teams advanced to the Northwest Regional Tournament with the Senators falling just two wins shy of continuing their season in the American Legion World Series.
While the Royals returned nearly every impact player from a season ago, the Senators returned just two of their five all-state selections and two all-conference players. Billings got back five of its six all-state players, including Austin and Lance Schaaf and Reagan Walker, as well as all-conference pick Kruz Slevira.
“There’s not a lot of returners on this team but we know it’s still kind of a rivalry just based on last year,” Mike Hurlbert, one of Helena’s all-state returners, said. “We know they’re going to be bringing it, so we just gotta come in ready to play.”
The Royals open conference play on Thursday against the crosstown Scarlets before visiting Helena for back-to-back doubleheaders starting Friday. Only the first game of each doubleheader will count as a conference game.
Walker and Lance Schaaf headline a Royals pitching staff allowing about five runs per game. Austin Schaaf went 2-for-3 with two RBI on Tuesday against the Idaho Falls Bandits.
Entering conference play, the Royals are 8-8 overall and a combined 6-3 against teams they’ll see again in league contests.
“They’re a good quality opponent. Good arms on the mound. Lots of athletes on their team. It’ll be a good matchup for us. We have our identity and we’ve gotta play our baseball game…It’ll be a good early-season matchup for us and we’ll get to see one of the better teams in the state.”
Helena is off to a 1-1 start in conference play. The defending state champions fell to Bozeman at home before beating Great Falls on the road Monday.
From May 7 through May 28, the Senators enjoyed 14 consecutive victories. In the last five games of that win streak, the team slashed .286/.391/.364/.755 and averaged nearly eight runs per game.
Since then, in their last five games, the Senators are hitting just .202 as a team with a .613 OPS. Including Monday’s nine-run effort against Great Falls, Helena has scored just 21 total runs and are averaging only five hits per game.
“[We’ve been] swinging at pitches we shouldn’t be,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “We talked about just because you can hit a ball doesn’t mean it’s the pitch we want to hit in a certain count. We’ve been talking counts and about looking to drive balls in positive counts and what we need to do when we get down in counts, that sort of thing.”
Tyler Tenney, in his return from a freshman season at Miles Community College, has done nothing but hit. While Helena has struggled at the plate as a team over the last five games, Tenney hit .417 with a 1.278 OPS.
In 10 games this season, Tenney is slashing .379/.500/.621/1.121.
Over the last calendar month – dating back to May 7 – Hunter Wallis and Tycen Mooney are hitting over .350. Aaron Fuzesy, Gavin Thennis, Trysten Mooney and Hurlbert are all averaging better than .320.
In 68 plate appearances this season, Hurlbert has yet to strike out. Across two seasons as a Senator (287 PA), Hurlbert has struck out just 11 times. He doesn’t walk much, either, just 21 times in a season and a half, a product of his aggressive nature at the plate.
“I just hunt fastballs right away, and if I get one, I’ll try my best to put it in play,” Hurlbert said. “But with two strikes, you know if you put it in play good things will happen, so I try to keep that [mindset]...
“If I see a pitch in the strike zone, I’ll swing at it, for sure.”
The Senators spent time in the batting cage as a team on Wednesday, but also worked on base running and defense, two things the program prides itself on.
Much like last year, Helena has been aggressive on the base paths, and through the season’s first 28 games, the Senators are averaging more than two stolen bases per game (76 total).
Through the same amount of games last year, Helena had been credited with 35 stolen bases.
The Senators are on pace to steal more than 150 bases as a team this year.
Eric Cockhill (19), Hunter Bratcher (14) and Trysten Mooney (12) lead the team in swipes, but the entire roster carries an aggressive mindset when running the bases.
“Our lineup is full of great athletes, multi-sport guys,” Burnett said. “That’s one of our strengths – we’re pretty fast and athletic and we’re going to play accordingly. Just having the threat of somebody being able to run does put more pressure on the other team. Maybe quickens their footwork a little bit.”
Friday begins a string of eight straight games against Billings teams for the Senators.
Back-to-back home doubleheaders this weekend against the Royals give way to back-to-back road doubleheaders against the Scarlets next weekend before Helena travels to Nebraska for a tournament.
Friday’s action against the Royals is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. with a conference game. The non-conference contest will follow around 7:30 p.m. at Kindrick Legion Field.
