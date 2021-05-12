The Helena Senators American Legion baseball team extended its winning streak to six games with a 14-1 blowout win over the Missoula Mavericks on the road Wednesday night.
The Senators finished with 11 hits and plated six runs in the fourth and seven innings in the non-conference victory.
Caden Sell, Tyler Tenney and Michael Hurlbert each led the way for Helena with two hits. Quinn Belcher also pitched in with a double and four RBI, while Victor Scott, Forest Suero, Trysten Mooney and Hunter Bratcher all had one hit each.
Eamon Burke got the win for the Senators on the bump, tossing five strong innings and allowing just one run on four hits. He also struck out three.
Helena will be back in action for a doubleheader Saturday in Bozeman. The Senators will face Bozeman at 11 a.m., followed by Gillette at 1:30 p.m.
