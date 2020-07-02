HELENA - There were a couple of worrisome moments for the Helena Senators in their opening game of the 25th-annual Keith Sell Tournament Thursday.
The first came when Glacier scored two runs in the top of the first, grabbing an early 2-0 lead. The second came in the top of the seventh, as Helena led 6-3, but faced a bases-loaded jam.
Yet, at Kindrick Legion Field, in the first game of the storied baseball tourney, the Senators held on for a 6-3 win.
Eamon Burke, who pitched the last two innings, got the save thanks to a pair of scoreless innings and Tyler Tenney, who allowed three runs and four hits in five innings as the starter, got the win.
Down by two runs early, the offense awoke in the bottom of the third thanks to an RBI double by Chase Nielsen. Ethan Keintz, who had a hit earlier in the inning and stole a base, also scored on a walk and it was 2-2 after three.
Keintz helped continue things in the next inning, as he lined a single to center, giving the Senators a 3-2 lead, their first of the game. He would add another hit, his third of the game and score another run in the sixth, giving the Senators a three-run advantage and needing just three outs to win.
However, Glacier eventually loaded the bases in the seventh, before Burke was able to work his way out of the jam to salt away the win.
Kentz was 3-of-4 at the plate, driving in a run and scoring two when it was over. Nielsen had two hits and an RBI, while Cy Miller was 0-for-1 with two RBI, walking twice with the bases loaded.
Stevyn Andrachick got the loss for Glacier, allowing four runs in three innings of work. The Twins got two hits and two RBI in the loss from Payton Davisson.
Caden Sell, Forest Suero and Matt Burton all managed one hit each in the win for the Senators, who moved to 1-0 in pool play at the Keith Sell.
In the second game of the tournament, Glacier stuck around to take on Bozeman, another AA Legion team and the Bucks, the defending state champs, notched a 4-1 victory.
Davisson gave Glacier the lead briefly in the top of the third inning with an RBI single, but Bozeman answered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning and held on from there.
Parker McMan was solid, getting the win after tossing 6 1/3 innings. He allowed just one run on seven hits for Bozeman and also had three strikeouts.
In the third game, Bozeman battled Yakima Valley and after building a 3-0 lead, the Bucks were able to hold on late.
Yakima Valley scored runs in the fifth and seventh innings, but Rhett Hays shut the door and got the save. He preserved a win for Drew Roberts, who pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits, while striking out five. Alton Gyselman led Bozeman with two hits and two RBI.
The Bucks improved to 2-0 in the tournament, while Glacier is sitting at 0-2 and Yakima Valley is 0-1.
In search of its second win, to tie Bozeman, Helena took on the Yakima Beetles in the nightcap Thursday and a pitcher's duel ensued. Cy Miller got the nod for Helena and was on fire, striking out nine batters in 4 2/3 innings. He allowed one run on six walks when he left the game.
Miller got the win and did so thanks to some run support early from the Senators offense. Matt Burton drew a walk in the first and Keintz followed that up with a base hit. Helena then scored two runs on outs to grab to a 2-0 edge.
The score stayed that way until the top of the fourth, when the Yakima Beetles added a run on an error. Helena attempted to add insurance and stranded multiple baserunners in the sixth inning, meaning the game went to the top of the seventh, with the Senators leading by one.
On in relief, Keintz helped Helena wrap up the game by pitching scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh. He struck out two batters in the sixth, then appeared to end the game on a strikeout. However, the Yakima Beetles reached base safely on the passed ball, meaning they got one more shot.
The Beetles advanced a runner into scoring position, but with two outs still, Keintz struck out another batter and this time, it ended the game, giving the Senators a 2-1 win and Keintz the dramatic save.
Keintz ended up with five strikeouts total, he also had one of the team's two hits in the win. The other was from Matt Krieger, who also walked twice.
Helena matches Bozeman atop the standings after day one at the Keith Sell, with a record of 2-0. The teams with the two best records after three days of competition will meet in the championship game Sunday.
Here's the schedule for Friday.
FRIDAY, JULY 3
10:00 AM Great Falls Chargers vs Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak Pool Play
12:30 AM Great Falls Chargers vs Yakima Beetles Pool Play
3:00 PM Glacier Twins vs Yakima Beetles Pool Play
5:30 PM Bozeman Bucks vs Mudville Pinnacle NW Pool Play
8:00 PM Helena Senators vs Mudville Pinnacle NW Pool Play
This story will be updated with new results
