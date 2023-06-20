HELENA — Brayden Beatty rounded third base and two-hand chucked his helmet into the late-afternoon sky as his teammates spilled out of the dugout, a befitting celebration for an extra-inning walk-off conference victory.

Beatty totaled three hits and a pair of RBI in the Helena Senators’ 6-5 win over Missoula on Tuesday, but none bigger than his pull-side double in the eighth inning.

“That was huge,” Senators senior Walker Bennett said. “Absolutely barreled and it was a no-doubter. With Cole [Graham] at second, we had the speed, and we knew it was the shot to win it.”

It was Beatty’s second three-hit game of the year (first since May 28) and fifth multi-hit game of the season.

“I just kept digging [around second base],” Beatty said. “I was pretty sure it fell and I knew Cole would score, but I like running I guess. I got to third and everybody was coming at me…

“I kinda went into autopilot – just adrenaline, emotion – and just kinda went crazy.”

Tuesday was a game the Senators had circled.

Not only did it break a tie for second in the Montana-Alberta Class AA conference standings with 11 league games to go, but it ridded the taste of a 6-2 loss to Great Falls in their last home game on June 6 from their mouths.

In the two weeks since, the Senators went 5-4 on the road, but have now won back-to-back one-run games after beating the Billings Royals 5-4 on Sunday.

“Big conference win, for sure,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “Our standings are all kind of a jumble and that shows the parity in AA baseball right now. Any night, any team can beat anybody…

“Good conference win, but more importantly, it’s a game where we came back from being down and showed some resiliency.”

Beatty entered play just shy of a slump.

In 35 June plate appearances, Beatty was hitting .240 with a .709 OPS and just one extra-base hit.

He wasted little time feasting on the home-cooking Tuesday, singling on an 0-1 fastball from Missoula right-hander Schuyler Fairchild in the first.

In the sixth, Beatty dug in with a runner in scoring position and promptly scored him – again with a single into center field early in the at-bat – tying the game at 5-5.

That set up the eighth when, on the third straight curveball from Easton Reimers, Beatty roped a ball over the right fielder’s head to send everyone home happy.

“He threw me two curveballs,” Beatty said, describing the at-bat. “The first one he kinda hung, but I didn’t want to swing at the first pitch. The second one was pretty good – I swung through it…

“I was sitting there 0-2 thinking, ‘I don’t think he wants to throw me another fastball.’ He threw a curveball. I sat on it and she flew.”

Missoula piled up eight hits in the game’s first four innings, but trailed 3-2 entering the fifth.

The first four Mavericks reached base in the fifth as Reimers tied the game at 3-3 with an infield single.

Bennett entered for Helena with the bases loaded and nobody out, and while Missoula grabbed the lead with two RBI ground outs, the right-hander retired 10 straight into the eighth inning to keep the Senators in the contest.

“Gutsy performance,” Burnett said. “That’s what I told him, ‘your job is to minimize this. I’m not asking for a zero here, they’re gonna get something, but let’s try to keep it as minimal as possible.’”

“He did a great job.”

An eighth-inning single was all Bennett allowed in four frames of relief. He showed off a frisbee-like breaking ball that produced two punch outs in the seventh and helped him work around a one-out base runner in the eighth.

Of the 54 pitches Bennett fired on Tuesday, 36 were strikes.

“That felt on point,” Bennett said of his breaking ball. “I can’t complain about what it did – hitters chased. That was the result we were looking for.”

Bennett also enjoyed a two-hit day at the plate, singling in the fifth and seventh innings.

Manu Melo singled in the third and fifth and scored on Bohden Bahnmiller’s sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Sam Ark walked in the eighth ahead of Beatty and laced a two-strike, two-out RBI single into center field that put Helena up 3-2 in the fourth.

Carter Taylor collected two hits and walked for Missoula, while Reimers singled twice in the loss.

For the Senators, Tuesday’s result was their third straight one-run decision.

Now 26-9 overall and 8-5 in conference play, Helena returns to the road to play Bozeman on Thursday.

“This [win] is huge,” Beatty said. “We had a tough weekend in Billings – two close games and we got walked off. We play Missoula a lot and it’s hard to beat a team multiple times. They battled, they threw really well…

“I think [the win] is big for momentum. It keeps us rolling off the comeback win on Sunday. Hopefully we keep that [going] into Bozeman.”